Dallas Cowboys lose Blake Jarwin and Leighton Vander Esch to injuries in defeat to Los Angeles Rams

The Cowboys could be without their defensive signal-caller Leighton Vander Esch for an extensive period

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences as a result of injuries to several players.

Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Further tests are planned for Monday, but the team are bracing for the results to show a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, according to the Dallas Morning News website.

"I know he's a great asset to this offense," quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game. "Would hate to lose him for the rest of the year if that's the case."

Jarwin, undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017, has 58 receptions for 672 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons. He had one catch for 12 yards Sunday.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left the game in the first quarter before being diagnosed with a fractured collarbone, meaning a potential recovery period of up to six weeks for the Cowboys' defensive signal-caller.

Vander Esch, who had fully recovered from neck surgery early this year to deal with a neck stinger, is expected to be placed on injured reserve, although a change to IR rules would allow him to return in as little as three weeks.

The team will reportedly make a determination as to whether surgery will be needed after additional tests Monday.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (19th overall) in 2018, played nine games a season ago before his neck injury. In 25 games (20 starts) over two seasons entering 2020, he had 212 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and one-half sack.

Reserve tackle Cam Erving was also hurt in the second quarter, sustaining a sprain of his medial collateral ligament in his left knee while in field-goal protection. As with Jarwin, further tests were to be performed on Monday.

