Robert Woods signs four-year Los Angeles Rams contract extension

Robert Woods' new deal makes him the fourth-highest paid Los Angeles Rams player

Robert Woods has reportedly signed a new four-year $65m contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

The wide receiver's current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season with this new deal seeing $32m guaranteed and potentially rising to $68m.

There had been talk on Thursday a new deal was in the works, with Rams head coach Sean McVay saying an extension would be done "very shortly".

"Just praying that it gets done on time and really just trying to go out there and execute what I do on the field and let my play do the talking for me," Woods said before the terms were finalised.

Woods' deal makes him the fourth-highest paid Ram behind defensive lineman Aaron Donald (five years, $135m), quarterback Jared Goff (four years, $134m) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a cornerback record five-year, $105m extension.

The Rams also signed fellow wideout Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $48m extension last week.

Last year, Woods had a career-high 90 catches for 1,134 yards and two touchdowns and has opened this season with six catches for 105 yards in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Woods began his NFL career as a second-round pick of Buffalo in 2013, playing four seasons with the Bills before joining the Rams in 2017.

