NFL Predictions Week Three: Neil Reynolds takes on Thomas Bjørn and Sky Sports Golf team

Sky Sports Golf double-act, Jamie Spence - a big Green Bay Packers fan - and Gary Murphy give their Week Three NFL predictions.

Pride was restored for the Sky Sports NFL team in Week Two as Jeff Reinebold returned 15 correct predictions (out of 16!) to beat the competition... can Neil Reynolds go one better in Week Three?

It was the Las Vegas Raiders who ultimately denied Reinebold a perfect 16-0 record as they beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, but he comfortably got the better of Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain (representing Sky Sports) and Anya Shrubsole (NFL UK) in a cricket-themed clash.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Total score 25 21 24

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.

For Week Three, Reynolds goes up 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain, and Dallas Cowboys fan, Thomas Bjørn (NFL UK), and the Sky Sports Golf double act of Jamie Spence - a big Green Bay Packers fan - and Gary Murphy, who has jumped on the Tom Brady-Tampa Bay Buccaneers bandwagon.

Click on the video above to watch Spence and Murphy make their Week Three predictions, and read on below to to see theirs, Reynolds' and Bjørn's picks in full.

Week Three Predictions Neil Reynolds Sky Sports Golf Thomas Bjørn Dolphins @ Jaguars Dolphins Jaguars Jaguars Rams @ Bills Bills Bills Rams Cowboys @ Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys Packers @ Saints Packers Packers Saints Chiefs @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Chiefs 49ers @ Giants, Sun, 6pm 49ers 49ers 49ers Texans @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Bengals @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Raiders @ Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Titans @ Vikings Vikings Titans Titans Washington @ Browns Browns Browns Washington Bears @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Jets @ Colts, Sun, 9.05pm Colts Colts Colts Panthers @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Lions @ Cardinals, Sun, 9.25pm Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Buccaneers @ Broncos Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Bold indicates live on Sky

Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew insists there's no extra pressure going into Thursday Night Football and that having fans in attendance gives his side an advantage.

REYNOLDS PICK: Dolphins

"It's the 'bearded one', Ryan Fitzpatrick, going up against the moustache of Gardner Minshew. I'm going with the beard and the Dolphins."

A look back at the action and talking points from Week Two of the NFL season.

SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Jaguars

Murphy: "I'm going for the Jags in this one."

BJØRN PICK: Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been flawless as they have raced out to a 2-0 start on the season

REYNOLDS PICK: Bills

"The NFL's passing yards leader currently resides in Buffalo, Josh Allen. I'm going to pick the Bills, even though the Rams are 2-0.

"Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, through two weeks, have combined for 35 catches, 519 yards and three touchdowns."

SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Bills

Spence: "I'm going to go with the Bills; home advantage key here."

BJØRN PICK: Rams

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in fine form with four touchdowns in their season opener against the Falcons.

REYNOLDS PICK: Seahawks

"Russell Wilson has thrown nine touchdown passes in two weeks! His first three against the Patriots were ridiculous! I'm going with Seattle."

SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Seahawks

Murphy: "I'm a big Russell Wilson fan because he got absolute smashed in that charity golf game with Tom Brady and Tiger Woods he got done for about half a million I think. I'll pick his Seahawks."

BJØRN PICK: Rams

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Green Bay's Aaron Jones proved too quick for the Detroit defense as he ran the length of the field to score.

REYNOLDS PICK: Packers

"The Packers put up 43 points in Week One - a lot of that was Aaron Rodgers - and 42 in Week Two - a lot of that was Aaron Jones.

"Drew Brees, meanwhile, didn't stretch the field on Monday Night Football against the Raiders. Sean Payton kept the team behind an extra morning in Las Vegas to stay and watch the film before they flew home - he's not happy with his offence."

SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Packers

Spence: "If we've got Kenny Clark at nose tackle and Devonte Adams, our No 1 wide reciever, both playing then I think we've got a great chance of going into the Superdome and winning."

BJØRN PICK: Saints

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an incredible pass as Tyreek Hill scored for the defending champions against the Chargers.

REYNOLDS PICK: Ravens

"What a game! We know what these two quarterbacks [Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson] have done the last few years.

"It's a chance for Baltimore to prove that they're top dog in the AFC. And I'm going to go with the Ravens, because of the physical beatings they've inflicted on Cleveland and Houston - they've outscored those two teams 71-22!"

The Good Morning Football crew take a look at some incredible running plays from Kyler Murray Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold in Week Two.

SKY SPORTS GOLF PICK: Ravens

Spence: "It's going to be a great game; you've got to watch this one. The Chiefs only just sneaked through [against the Chargers] last week, so I'm going to go with the Ravens."

BJØRN PICK: Chiefs

