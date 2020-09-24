San Francisco 49ers' season 'not over yet', says former NFL quarterback Chris Simms

San Francisco 49ers' season is 'not over yet' despite suffering a spate of injuries, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on Wednesday's Pro Football Talk.

The defending NFC champions were tipped by many in the offseason for another Super Bowl run, but multiple players were struck down by injury in their 31-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, adding to an already sizeable injury list.

Nick Bosa and fellow defensive end Solomon Thomas are out for the season with ACL tears, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) join Dee Ford (neck), Richard Sherman (calf), George Kittle (knee sprain) and Deebo Samuel (foot) on the sidelines.

Simms believes 49ers head coach and friend Kyle Shanahan can guide the team through this tricky spell

Simms, a close friend of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, doesn't believe it's all doom and gloom yet though, with Kittle and Samuel potentially back in action against the winless New York Giants on Sunday.

"He [Kyle] is wired to never make an excuse or blink an eye," Simms said. "He'll think, I've got an issue here, how am I going to fix that? Let me build a game plan around it; Kyle is great that way.

"Can the roster handle it? We're going to see. I'm of course concerned as a friend and a guy who roots for the 49ers, but I'm not concerned to where I'm like, the season is over. Not yet.

"There's still a lot of talent on the football team; Shanahan is special. They're going to get George [Kittle] back, Deebo Samuel back, a few guys mixed back into the healthy group that I think will make us change our thoughts on them in the next two to three weeks.

"They've just got to kind of weather this storm right here and see if they can battle through it.

"Fortunately for them, they're playing the Giants next, one of the worst teams in the game right now.

"I'm not panicked, but I'm a little concerned."

Mullens set to start at QB versus Giants

Nick Mullens impressed during a stint as the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2018

San Francisco coach Shanahan said Nick Mullens likely will be the 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday against the Giants, with regular QB Garoppolo still struggling with a high right ankle sprain.

"I'll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week," Shanahan said on Wednesday, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "Nick is ready to go. He got a lot of playing time with us in 2018, and that prepared him for moments like this."

Mullens completed eight of 11 passes for 71 yards with one interception in relief of Garoppolo last Sunday. The 25-yearold was 3-5 as a starter in 2018. He completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Shanahan also said running back Coleman is headed to injured reserve with a knee sprain that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for at least four weeks.

Garoppolo, Coleman, Mostert and Ford (back) all did not practice on Wednesday, though All-Pro tight end Kittle did see limited action ahead of a potential return in Week Three.

Nick Bosa is helped off the field after tearing his ACL against the Jets

Free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has agreed a one-year deal with the 49ers, who will be without Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season.

Bosa, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and Thomas both suffered torn ACLs in their left knees during the 49ers' game against the Jets.

Free agent running back Devonta Freeman has signed for the Giants on a one-year deal

The Giants, meanwhile, have signed free agent running back Devonta Freeman on a one-year, $3m deal.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection during six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman has been brought in after Giants star running back Saquon Barkley sustained a torn right ACL early in their 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"We'll see what he has left on his tyres," Simms said on Pro Football Talk about Freeman. "He's a smaller type running back who runs like he's Ezekiel Elliott - he's been beat up.

"The Giants have a real need and it's good for him that he's found a home. It's not going to be easy there though; this offensive line is not good.

"They couldn't open up any holes for Saquon, and I don't expect them to open up holes any time soon for Freeman or anybody else."

