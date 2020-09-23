Tyrod Taylor: Los Angeles Chargers' doctor accidentally punctured quarterback's lung

Tyrod Taylor has been advised not to play 'indefinitely' by doctors

The Los Angeles Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured the lung of quarterback Tyrod Taylor while trying to administer a pain-killing injection, according to ESPN.

Taylor's late withdrawal from Sunday's match against the Kansas City Chiefs was due to the mishap, with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert replacing him.

It is reported that Taylor was receiving the injection to help cope with the pain from the two cracked ribs he suffered in week one against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is likely Herbert will continue filling in for Taylor in the Chargers' next game against the Carolina Panthers and potentially beyond that, too.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

The Chargers were keen for Taylor to start this week but doctors have advised the 31-year-old not to play "indefinitely", says the ESPN report.

Taylor, who had struggles breathing, went to hospital after his lung was punctured to receive treatment for the injury.

As of yet the Chargers have not commented on the story except to confirm on Monday that Taylor was back at home "recovering well".