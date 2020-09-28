Falcons blow lead to Foles: 14 things from NFL Sunday

Nick Foles and Anthony Miller celebrate after their game-winning touchdown for the Bears against Atlanta

The Falcons blew another lead, this time to the Nick Foles-led Bears, with starting QB Mitch Trubisky benched, the Bengals and Eagles played out a tie, and the New York Jets are really, really bad; here's a look at what we learned from Week Three in the NFL...

Chicago Bears 30-26 Atlanta Falcons

While watching the Falcons' defeat I could not help but think about Big Keith's appraisal in The Office. "Under 'weaknesses', you've put protecting leads," is what I imagined David Brent saying.

Dan Quinn's seat is getting hotter. Having given up a 29-10 lead against the Dallas Cowboys last week, Atlanta squandered a 26-10 advantage on Sunday as they went down to the Bears. A run of six wins in their final eight games in 2019 ultimately saved Quinn's job after a 1-7 start. That kind of turnaround cannot afford to wait until Week 10 this season.

Meanwhile in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky's days as starting quarterback again look numbered. He was benched for Nick Foles with the Bears trailing by 16 points in the third quarter, before the former Super Bowl champion threw touchdown passes to Allen Robinson, Jimmy Graham and Anthony Miller, his 28-yard pass to the latter proving the winner inside the final two minutes. There is no turning back now. Cameron Hogwood

Cincinnati Bengals 23-23 Philadelphia Eagles (OT)

The Eagles are playing ugly football and Sunday's tie to the Eagles really felt like a defeat. Often Carson Wentz has been able to come away with praise amid a poor team performance, but the fifth-year quarterback is arguably playing his worst football since arriving in the NFL.

Wentz was 29 of 47 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, his picks taking his tally to six on the year. Injuries to Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor have not helped, but that does not hide Wentz's poor throws and some bad decision-making. He was one for seven on throws of over 20 yards and 2 for 11 on throws of over 10 yards. Philadelphia also shot themselves in the foot with 11 penalties.

The positive? The NFC East is currently led by a 1-2 team in Washington. Cameron Hogwood

Tennessee Titans 31-30 Minnesota Vikings

We might need more than just a couple of lines for Minnesota's woes after a third straight defeat but a word for Justin Jefferson, who looks like being the man to replace Stefon Diggs.

However, all is well in Nashville as the Titans start with three straight wins for the first time in 12 years. Mike Vrabel's team are doing things the hard way.

Margins of victory have been two, three and one point. They are based on a strong and reliable defense, a quarterback not making too many mistakes and arguably the toughest runner in the NFL.

Two more TDs and 119 yards for Derrick Henry - can they ride him all the way again this year and go one better than defeat in the AFC Championship game last season? They might not want to leave it to Stephen Gostkowski every week! Paul Prenderville

Houston Texans 21-28 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had zero turnovers in their win over the Texans. Zero. They are also 3-0 at the start of a season for the first time since 2010, when they reached the Super Bowl.

There were few concerns over the defense's ability to hold up its end of the bargain this season after a dominant 2019, with the focus instead on how Big Ben Roethlisberger would be able to rally the troops on an offense that struggled last year.

Sunday was another demonstration that they have weapons in abundance, awoken by the return of their trusted quarterback. Tight end Eric Ebron, who was a major redzone threat for the Indianapolis Colts, had his best game yet for the team as Roethlisberger spread the ball between the offseason pickup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Vance McDonald and Chase Claypool.

Running back James Conner, still far from his best, also gave a reminder of how important he is with seven carries for 65 yards during the final quarter, and 18 for 109 yards and a touchdown on the night. Cameron Hogwood

New York Jets 7-36 Indianapolis Colts

How much longer can Adam Gase last in New York? NFL teams are not like their Premier League counterparts but after three limp defeats for the Jets and a woeful offensive showing, the writing is surely on the wall.

All new general managers like to be tied to their head coach, but Jets GM Joe Douglas was brought in after Gase and might be ready to bring in his own man. Gase was hired to bring the best out in Sam Darnold - the number three overall pick three years ago - but it looks like the opposite is happening, and it is no fault of Darnold's.

A number of injuries to the receiving corps has not helped and touchdowns are by way of off-platform moments that owe much to Darnold's own moments of inspiration.

Douglas has a decision to make and it is unlikely to wait until the Week 11 bye. Paul Prenderville

Carolina Panthers 21-16 Los Angeles Chargers

The development of this young Panthers defense could be extremely exciting to watch. After offloading a handful of veterans, bidding farewell to the retired Luke Kuechly and producing an all-defensive Draft, the Panthers' ability to come up with turnovers and create pressure was always a key factor in 2020.

Second year pass rusher Brian Burns was a constant thorn in the Chargers' offensive line and came up with a huge forced fumble early in the game to tee up the Panthers' go-ahead series. Versatile rookie Jeremy Chinn, who was flying all over the place, came up with 12 tackles to continue his fine start to the year.

One more thing, the special teams might need a little work (see above). Cameron Hogwood

Detroit Lions 26-23 Arizona Cardinals

We could be talking about the Lions so differently had D'Andre Swift come down with that game-winning touchdown catch against the Bears in the opening week.

It took until Week Three, but Detroit snapped an 11-game losing streak with one the upsets of the weekend as they held off Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, intercepting the 2019 Rookie of the Year three times.

The game saw quarterback Matthew Stafford record his 29th fourth-quarter comeback, which marks the most in the NFL since his arrival in 2009. It was also his 35th game-winning drive, the second most since 2009. Stafford's stunning deep ball to Marvin Hall, for what would have been a touchdown before being scratched off due to holding, was a nod to the Lions that he still possesses a cannon capable of hurting teams even when he is not playing his best. Cameron Hogwood

Las Vegas Raiders 20-36 New England Patriots

Not vintage Patriots, nor vintage Cam Newton for that matter. Rex Burkhead, however, had a day...

New England were arguably more convincing in defeat to the Seahawks last Sunday night than they were in this fairly routine home win over the Raiders, in which Newton had only 162 yards passing (one TD and one pick) to go with just 27 on the ground.

Cam may have been bottled up, but Burkhead certainly was not - 98 all purpose yards, two rushing TDs and one receiving. In fact, the entire Patriots ground game had their way with the Raiders defence, racking up 250 yards, with Sony Michel picking up 117 of those on just nine carries! David Currie

Washington Football Team 20-34 Cleveland Browns

Might this Browns team be for real? Cleveland have been talked up over the last couple of years, and their all-star roster is certainly befitting of a team with aspirations of the post-season - and maybe more.

After scoring more than 30 points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2010 and a rare move above .500 in the regular season over the last decade, there are positives but no one is getting carried away. Beyond the offense, there are still a few jittery concerns for new head coach Kevin Stefanski, not least how Washington stormed back into the game to lead after yet another sluggish start.

The Browns came again and recorded a win that might prove all important once the lack of pre-season cobwebs have been blown away. Paul Prenderville

San Francisco 49ers 36-9 New York Giants

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Dee Ford and Dre Greenlaw were among those inactive for the 49ers on Sunday

To quote Chandler from Friends after another trip to New York for the 49ers - 'could San Francisco be anymore injured?'

The answer is actually yes. Another cornerback joined the massed ranks in the (sick) Bay Area, but the undoubted star of this team is Kyle Shanahan, who opened up the playbook that unveiled Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as this week's running back stars.

Nick Mullens went about replacing Jimmy Garoppolo in a very Jimmy Garoppolo way too, 343 yards and one touchdown pass, while rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk showed he may well be ready to step up with five catches for 70 yards. Paul Prenderville

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-10 Denver Broncos

Hopes were high around this young Denver team, but an injury to Drew Lock have left them with Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien taking snaps under centre and likely Blake Bortles in the next week.

Things may look ugly for the Broncos, but Tampa Bay are finding a way under Tom Brady.

The defence give the Buccs a great platform and slowly but surely Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard are finding a rhythm.

It all feels very Patriots-esque. Paul Prenderville

It was an exhibition of efficient quarterback play in the Superdome but, ultimately, it was Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who came out on top, to stay perfect on the season.

Both men were missing key targets, with Davante Adams and Michael Thomas missing for the Packers and Saints, respectively, but not that it showed as they each tossed three TDs. Allen Lazard was the main beneficiary for Green Bay, as he racked up 146 yards and a TD on six catches, while Alvin Kamara was equally impressive in defeat for New Orleans, tallying 197 all purpose yards and two scores. David Currie

Russell Wilson is a record-breaker! And D.K. Metcalf is a very, very relieved man.

This one was a cracker, with the Cowboys coming back late, edging ahead by a point, before Russell Wilson won it with a fifth passing touchdown - breaking Patrick Mahomes' previous record for the most passing TDs through three weeks (14) - to Metcalf, who earlier fumbled a certain TD as he showboated his way towards the endzone. David Currie

We thought the Falcons loved to blow a sizeable lead. Well, the Bills nearly matched their Super Bowl LI capitulation to the Patriots from four years back as they let a 28-3 third-quarter lead slip.

The Rams scored 29 unanswered points to take stun Buffalo but, unlike Atlanta, the Bills managed to regroup and work their way down the field before Josh Allen - 311 yards, four passing TDs and one rushing - found Tyler Kroft for the game winner in the dying seconds. David Currie

