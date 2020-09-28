Mitchell Trubisky reacts to being benched in Chicago Bears' win over Atlanta Falcons

Trubisky was replaced by Nick Foles in the third quarter

Mitchell Trubisky admits it 'sucked' to be benched in the Chicago Bears' comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, but has vowed to be a great teammate to replacement Nick Foles.

Head coach Matt Nagy pulled quarterback Trubisky from the game in the third quarter after he had gone 13 of 22 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Bears found themselves trailing 26-10.

Foles went on to record three touchdown passes, including a game-winning 28-yard throw to wide receiver Anthony Miller to complete the turnaround inside the final two minutes.

Speaking after the game, Trubisky explained the moment he was told he was coming out of the game.

"It wasn't Matt, it was coach [Bill] Lazor," he said. "It kind of happened out of nowhere, he just said 'Nick is up' and that was that. I just accepted the news, I had Nick's back like he's had mine.

"The situation sucked but it was just the flow of the game, coach made the decision that he felt was best for the team and I'm really happy for this team. They battled back and it was awesome to get a W. It sucks to get news like that but that's just how it goes and I've just to control what I can control."

Trubisky began the season as the Bears' starter after head coach Nagy had described the quarterback situation as an 'open competition' following the arrival of Foles via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

The 26-year-old finished 20 of 36 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the Week One win over the Detroit Lions, before finishing 18 of 28 for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over the New York Giants.

It's a familiar situation for Trubisky, who found his job under pressure in 2019 as the Bears found themselves 4-6 before recovering to finish 8-8.

"I think I'm going to just approach practice trying to perfect my craft, trying to get better, always being there for my teammates," he explained.

"This is a team first game so if Nick is the starter going forward it is what it is and I've got to have his back like he's had mine. It's always team first. I've just got to continue to get better and work on my craft.

"I'm still a leader on this team, I feel like guys still look at me so when bad stuff happens you've just got to roll with the bunches and keep battling through, we did that in the second half.

"You've just got to move forward, accept it and continue to be a great teammate."

While Nagy refused to be drawn on who would be starter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Four, the job very much appears to belong to Foles.

"I think that's what we'll do is we'll go back and just kind of enjoy this one right now, and we'll talk through where we're at and what we think is the best decision moving forward," said Nagy. "Honestly, we're not there right now.

"But I think that there's something here that we've just got to discuss and just go through and talk through the situation and understand there's these feelings that these kids are going through right now, and I think we just want to enjoy the win right now."

