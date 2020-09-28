Benching Carson Wentz a 'knee-jerk reaction', says Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

It was another tough night for Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson shot down speculation about a possible quarterback change on Monday.

Fifth-year starter Carson Wentz has thrown two interceptions in all three games during the Eagles' 0-2-1 start. Rookie second-rounder Jalen Hurts took his first snaps under center during Sunday's 23-23 tie at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"No. You don't go there. That's a knee-jerk reaction," Pederson said Monday morning on 94.1 WIP when asked about making a switch. "Carson's our quarterback. We're going to get it fixed. He is going to get it fixed."

The Eagles are winless through three games for the first time since 1999, with Wentz having thrown twice as many picks (six) as touchdowns while completing a career-low 59.8 percent of his passes.

His 63.9 passer rating ranks last in the NFL, behind the winless New York duo of Sam Darnold (70.7) and Daniel Jones (69.2).

The No 2 overall pick in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Wentz is 32-26-1 as a starter and threw his 100th touchdown pass on Sunday. He signed a four-year, $128m extension with Philadelphia in 2019.

Hurts rushed two times for eight yards but did not attempt a pass against the Bengals. He also fumbled once. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up from Oklahoma was the 53rd pick in April's draft.

Pederson pointed out that the rest of the NFC East is struggling, too. The Eagles are a half-game behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team (both 1-2).

"We have a long season," Pederson said. "The whole division right now is not playing very good football. We're not that far off."

Philadelphia travel to San Francisco for a Sunday night game against the 49ers (2-1) this week.

Whether veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be available remains to be determined. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Jackson will undergo tests on his hamstring - an injury that forced him out in the first half of Sunday's game - but added it is believed to be a "minor strain."

Jackson caught two passes for 11 yards against the Bengals.

