Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 Baltimore Ravens: Pat Mahomes comes out on top in Lamar Jackson clash
Last Updated: 29/09/20 8:26am
Patrick Mahomes passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for another score, as he got the better of Lamar Jackson in the Kansas City Chiefs' 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
In the battle of the 2018 and 2019 league MVPs, both leading undefeated teams, Mahomes was comfortably the victor, completing 31 of 42 of his passes to go with his impressive yards and TD tallies. Jackson was limited to a career-low of 97 yards through the air.
- Chiefs stats: Patrick Mahomes, 31/42, 385 yards, 4 TDs
- Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 20 carries, 64 yards
- Receiving leader: Travis Kelce, six catches, 87 yards
The Ravens had just 228 yards of total offense after averaging 394 yards and 35.5 points over their first two games. The Chiefs, meanwhile, put up a massive 517 total yards. That being said, the Ravens briefly threatened a second-half comeback when pulling to within one score of Kansas City at 27-20 in the fourth quarter.
- Ravens stats: Lamar Jackson, 15/28, 97 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing leader: Lamar Jackson, nine carries, 83 yards
- Receiving leader: J.K Dobbins, four catches, 38 yards
Baltimore trailed by 17 at half-time after Mahomes lit it up with three second-quarter TDs - to Anthony Sherman, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman - but got back into the game on a Justin Tucker field goal and a five-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle on the first play of the fourth.
At that point, the Chiefs were stuttering on offence, with their last three drives having seen Harrison Butker miss a 42-yard field goal try to end the first half, Darwin Thompson fumble the football on their opening series of the second half, and then turn the ball over on downs on their next possession.
But, the defending Super Bowl champions' swagger soon returned and in response to the Ravens making it a one-score game, Mahomes marched his team 75 yards down the field on a 13-play drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Eric Fisher to all but end the game.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Chiefs 0-3 Ravens
|Justin Tucker 26-yard field goal
|Chiefs 6-3 Ravens
|Patrick Mahomes three-yard TD run (extra point no good)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Chiefs 13-3 Ravens
|Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Anthony Sherman (extra point)
|Chiefs 13-10 Ravens
|Devin Duvernay 93-yard kick-off return for TD (extra point)
|Chiefs 20-10 Ravnes
|Patrick Mahomes 20-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point)
|Chiefs 27-10 Ravens
|Patrick Mahomes 49-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Chiefs 27-13 Ravens
|Justin Tucker 42-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Chiefs 27-20 Ravens
|Lamar Jackson five-yard TD pass to Nick Boyle (extra point)
|Chiefs 34-20 Ravens
|Patrick Mahomes two-yard TD pass to Eric Fisher (extra point)
The Ravens reached the Kansas City 13-yard line on their next series but Ben Niemann and Frank Clark sacked Jackson on back-to-back plays to back Baltimore up 16 yards and Jackson's subsequent throw on fourth-and-24 fell incomplete.
Chris Jones also stood out on the defensive side of the football for Kansas City, recording four sacks and two forced fumbles on the day.
Earlier, Tucker had kicked a 26-yard field goal on Baltimore's opening possession to see the home team briefly into the lead, only for Kansas City to swiftly answer with a six-play 75-yard drive capped off with a three-yard Mahomes touchdown run.
Jackson himself had 83 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ravens, who also scored on a 93-yard kick-off return for a touchdown by Devin Duvernay to make it 13-10 in the second quarter.
But that's when the game began to get away from the Ravens, with Mahomes connecting on 20-yard and 49-yard TD tosses to Hill and Hardman to see them into half-time with a handy lead.
Baltimore showed some fight after the break, but they now drop to 1-2 on the season following the defeat - and Jackson to 0-3 versus Kansas City (he is 21-3 versus all other teams) - while the Chiefs stay undefeated at 3-0.
