Dallas Goedert: Philadelphia Eagles tight end sidelined by fractured ankle
Last Updated: 29/09/20 9:14pm
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.
"Losing a guy like Dallas that has a huge role in protections [and the] run game, but he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands and down the field," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.
"He's a big part of our game plan every week, and so losing him, we obviously had to make some adjustments on the fly, makes it tough,"
Goedert left Sunday's game, a 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the first quarter and did not return.
He has a team-leading 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) are also hurt. Pederson said on Monday that Jackson is day-to-day.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Also on Tuesday, the Eagles signed Hakeem Butler off Carolina's practice squad.
The 6ft 5ins, 224-pound Butler will transition from wide receiver to tight end for Philadelphia.
Butler was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and joined the Panthers' practice squad in September.
Upgrade to Sky Sports NFL & Arena for £10 extra a month
Get ready for the new NFL season with the biggest games, latest thoughts and hard hitting documentaries on a dedicated 24/7 channel. Upgrade to Sky Sports NFL & Arena for just £10 extra a month
Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!