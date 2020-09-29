Dallas Goedert: Philadelphia Eagles tight end sidelined by fractured ankle

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was injured during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Losing a guy like Dallas that has a huge role in protections [and the] run game, but he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands and down the field," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

"He's a big part of our game plan every week, and so losing him, we obviously had to make some adjustments on the fly, makes it tough,"

Goedert left Sunday's game, a 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the first quarter and did not return.

3:31 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 3 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 3 of the NFL season

He has a team-leading 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) are also hurt. Pederson said on Monday that Jackson is day-to-day.

Also on Tuesday, the Eagles signed Hakeem Butler off Carolina's practice squad.

The 6ft 5ins, 224-pound Butler will transition from wide receiver to tight end for Philadelphia.

Butler was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and joined the Panthers' practice squad in September.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!