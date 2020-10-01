NFL Predictions Week Four: Shaun Gayle versus Sam Quek and NBA Heat Check crew
Watch as Week Four in the NFL kicks off with Denver Broncos @ New York Jets on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1am
Last Updated: 01/10/20 4:52pm
It is Week Four of the NFL season and who is taking on the might of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle in this week's NFL predictions?
After back-to-back winning weeks for the Sky Sports NFL team were secured courtesy of Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold, it's over to Super Bowl XX winner Gayle for Week Four, where he will be up against Olympic gold medallist, and Kansas City super fan, Sam Quek, and the Sky Sports NBA Heat Check Crew.
2020 Prediction Results
|Sky Sports NFL
|Sky Sports
|NFL UK
|Week One
|Rob Ryan 10
|Neville/Carragher 11
|Liam Plunkett 10
|Week Two
|Jeff Reinebold 15
|Warne/Hussain 10
|Anya Shrubsole 14
|Week Three
|Neil Reynolds 10
|Golf Vodcast crew 10
|Thomas Bjørn 7
|Total score
|35
|31
|31
Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.
Read on below to to see Gayle's Quick's and the NBA Heat Check crew's picks for Week Four...
Week Four Predictions
|Shaun Gayle
|NBA Heat Check
|Samantha Quek
|Broncos @ Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Browns @ Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Patriots @ Chiefs
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Eagles @ 49ers
|Eagles
|49ers
|49ers
|Falcons @ Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Colts @ Bears, Sun, 6pm
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Ravens @ Washington
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Chargers @ Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Seahawks @ Dolphins
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vikings @ Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Saints @ Lions
|Saints
|Lions
|Saints
|Jaguars @ Bengals
|Jaguars
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Cardinals @ Panthers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Giants @ Rams, Sun, 9.05pm
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Bills @ Raiders, Sun, 9.25pm
|Bills
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
GAYLE'S PICK: Jets
"This was a difficult choice for me, because I think if there was a way for both of these teams to lose, that would be a safe bet. Home advantage, and the fact that you do have a quarterback in Sam Darnold who, even though he struggles, is not as bad as the Broncos and their struggles at QB - that's why I'm taking the Jets."
QUEK'S PICK: Jets
"I'm going controversial picking the awful, Jets but the Broncos have so many injuries. Brett Rypian at QB? Who's he?"
NBA HEAT CHECK'S PICK: Jets
Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
GAYLE'S PICK: Cowboys
"I think the Browns will be feeling fairly confident. Their running attack has really performed well, and that has given their quarterback the opportunity to make some plays. But the Cowboys' offense is flying right now and I expect them to feed off that excitement."
QUEK'S PICK: Cowboys
"The Cowboys seem to always let me down and they were lucky to get the win they have, but if they are going to do anything this year they have to beat the Browns at home."
NBA HEAT CHECK'S PICK: Cowboys
New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
GAYLE'S PICK: Patriots
"I know how difficult it is to repeat as a champion and, facing a former champion with a new weapon at quarterback in Cam Newton, I just feel like Kansas City are going to get their comeuppance. I'm not saying it's going to knock the Chiefs out of the race to the Super Bowl, but this will be a stumbling block."
QUEK'S PICK: Chiefs
"As much a I love Bill Belichick, even he will not be able to stop this Chiefs arsenal. I fancy the Chiefs against anyone in the league."
NBA HEAT CHECK'S PICK: Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
GAYLE'S PICK: Eagles
"I give the Eagles the edge because the 49ers are missing a load of players to injury."
QUEK'S PICK: 49ers
"I thinks Carson Wentz is the great pretender and his Eagles team have issues behind the scenes. Despite all their injuries, I think the 49ers will get the W."
NBA HEAT CHECK'S PICK: 49ers
Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
GAYLE'S PICK: Packers
"I don't think we'll see anymore comebacks against the Falcons in this game, because once the Packers get ahead early, they'll stay ahead."
QUEK'S PICK: Packers
"The Aaron Rodgers revenge tour continues vs the Falcons. The cheek of Green Bay to draft a QB in the first round has lit a fire under him and the Falcons will be his next victim."
NBA HEAT CHECK'S PICK: Packers
