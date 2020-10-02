Tennessee Titans: Two more Covid positive tests reported, taking total to 13 confirmed cases

A total number of seven players and six members of staff at Tennessee Titans have returned positive coronavirus tests this week

Two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for Covid-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases reported by the team to 13.

The NFL postponed the Titans' scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend because of the outbreak in Tennessee - with seven players and six members of staff returning positive tests.

In Week Five, the Titans are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills, but ESPN have reported that game could be in jeopardy if further tests come back with positive results.

The Titans are the first NFL team to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus. Their opponents last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings, reported zero positive tests from Thursday's round of coronavirus testing.

Minnesota are not yet clear of any contraction of Covid-19, but the latest results mean the Vikings' game on Sunday against the Houston Texans is set to go ahead as planned, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Also, the NFL informed clubs on Friday it has reached an agreement with the NFLPA to extend daily testing until further notice.

