Cleveland Browns 49-38 Dallas Cowboys: Odell Beckham Jr stars in AT&T Stadium thriller

Odell Beckham Jr. scored three touchdowns, including a remarkable 50-yard catch and run, as the Cleveland Browns beat Dallas Cowboys 49-38 to record a third straight victory.

OBJ was the star of the show for the Browns, catching two touchdown passes and adding the game-winning score in the final minutes that staved off a stunning Dallas comeback, inspired by Dak Prescott who threw for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Dak Prescott threw for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns - but it was not enough

But it wasn't enough for the Cowboys, who had left themselves too much to do after Cleveland had turned a 14-7 deficit into a 41-14 lead thanks to 34 unanswered points.

Prescott launched the Dallas comeback with three successive touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb - all three converted for two points to leave the teams separated by three points.

That was the cue for the Browns to finally seal the win. With just over three minutes remaining, Beckham went right on a reverse, skirted a tackle attempt and assisted by downfield blocking, raced into the end zone for the win that was secured when Prescott was intercepted by Denzel Ward.

Baker Mayfield stats: 19/30, 165 yards, 2 TDs, x INT

Rushing leader: D-Ernest Johnson, 13 carries, 95 yards

Receiving leader: Odell Beckham Junior, 5 catches, 81 yards, 2 TDs

Prescott finished with a monstrous stat line, thanks to the late rally. The Cowboys' quarterback completed 41 of 58 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. 24 points in the fourth quarter looked set to give Dallas a chance of another unlikely win.

However, Prescott's only mistake was the Ward interception at the Cleveland four-yard line with 1:36 left in the game that sealed the outcome.

Dak Prescott stats: 41/58, 502 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Ezekiel Elliott, 12 carries, 54 yards

Receiving leader: Amari Cooper, 12 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense started well in with early turnovers

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Browns 7-0 Cowboys Jarvis Landry 37-yard TD pass to Odell Beckham (extra point) Browns 7-7 Cowboys Dak Prescott 43-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point)) Browns 7-14 Cowboys Dak Prescott 20-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (extra point)) Browns 14-14 Cowboys Baker Mayfield 4-yard TD pass to Odell Beckham (extra point)) SECOND QUARTER Browns 21-14 Cowboys Baker Mayfield 1-yard TD pass to Austin Hooper (extra point)) Browns 28-14 Cowboys Kareem Hunt 2-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 31-14 Cowboys Cody Parkey 37-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Browns 38-14 Cowboys Kareem Hunt 14-yard TD run (extra point) Browns 41-14 Cowboys Cody Parkey 37-yard field goal Browns 41-22 Cowboys Tony Pollard 2-yard TD run (2 PT) FOURTH QUARTER Browns 41-30 Cowboys Dak Prescott 20-yard TD pass to Dalton Schwarz (2 PT) Browns 41-38 Cowboys Dak Prescott 5-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (2 PT) Browns 49-38 Cowboys Odell Beckham 50-yard TD run (2 PT)

Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee) in the first half. Chubb would not return and D'Ernest Johnson was the surprise rushing leader for the Browns, while Kareen Hunt ran in for two scores and Beckham's 50-yard play took the headlines.

Dallas (1-3) led 14-7 after a quarter before the Browns completely owned the middle two quarters, running at will against a team that has allowed a whopping 126 points in the last three games.

Hunt's pair of touchdowns span on runs of two and 14 yards, while quarterback Baker Mayfield added four and one-yard scoring strikes to Beckham and Austin Hooper, respectively.

Given a dominant running game, Mayfield didn't have to be spectacular, just efficient. He fulfilled that role, hitting on 19 of 30 attempts for 165 yards with the short touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The Browns' most spectacular passing play came from a receiver. Jarvis Landry initiated scoring on a 37-yard strike off a reverse to Beckham, zinging a perfect pass over tight coverage less than three minutes into the game.

Cooper grabbed 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys but their all-star offense was let down by their defense as they slipped to a third defeat from their opening four games.

