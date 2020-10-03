Cam Newton: New England Patriots quarterback tests positive for coronavirus

Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus.

Newton is now self-isolating with Sunday's blockbuster match against Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, live on Sky Sports NFL, now postponed until either Monday or Tuesday, pending further developments.

An NFL statement said: "The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

"In consulation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments."

The Patriots underwent mass testing after an outbreak at the Tennessee Titans caused their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be delayed, with Newton the only player to return a positive test.

1:05 There's a new era in New England, while Kansas City look to be the NFL's next dynasty - and the two face-off on Sunday, live on Sky Sports There's a new era in New England, while Kansas City look to be the NFL's next dynasty - and the two face-off on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for Covid-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the Patriots said in a statement.

"Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for Covid-19.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs.

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of the highest priority."

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.