Cam Newton says Patrick Mahomes is 'changing the game' ahead of Patriots-Chiefs clash

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has hailed the play of defending Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, saying the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is 'changing the game', ahead of their Week Four matchup.

Newton is set to face Mahomes for the first time in his career on Sunday - the 2015 league MVP taking on the 2018 MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP - and he's a fan.

"He's changing the game," Newton told reporters. "I think he's shined a light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It's just fun to watch.

"Not only that, he has a lot of merit to what he does. It's not like he's back there like an arcade game. Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he's doing and he's manipulating the defense.

"That's the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do, obviously the Tom Bradys, the Aaron Rodgers. Those guys really have so much command of the offense that you dictate to the defense.

"That's what he's doing. He's playing the game at a high level."

And the respect is mutual between the two quarterbacks, with Mahomes speaking of his admiration for Newton when watching football from a young age.

"I wish I could do some of the things he does, as far as how physical he is, and the way he's able to make plays happen," Mahomes said ahead of Sunday's match (live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm).

"He's a great football player, someone I watched when he was at Auburn. "He's in a great spot now and he's playing really good football."

The Patriots are currently 2-1 on the season under Newton, while Mahomes' Chiefs are 3-0, unbeaten in 12 games dating back to November 10 of last year, but Newton has stressed they need to just focus on what they can control and not get too caught up on who they're facing.

"We just got to play Patriot football, simple," Newton said. "If we do that, control the line of scrimmage, stick to the key to win, we really can't just focus on something we cannot control.

"We know we have to play complementary football throughout this game, and I believe we're stacking practices on top of practices and that gives us enough confidence going into the game on Sunday."

The 2020 season has seen some exceptional play at quarterback already through the first three weeks of the season, but who is playing the best?

The Good Morning Football team tried to answer that question by ranking their top five at the position - click on the video above to watch and read on below to see their selections...

