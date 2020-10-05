Buffalo Bills 30-23 Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs help Bills to fourth win

Buffalo sit top of the AFC East after beating Las Vegas Raiders to start the season in perfect fashion

Josh Allen passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Buffalo Bills remained unbeaten with a 30-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Allen, who completed 24 of 34 passes, left the game briefly late in the second quarter, grabbing at his left shoulder after completing a backhanded, left-handed shovel pass to Stefon Diggs - who dazzled with a couple of huge catches.

The Bills improve to 4-0 for just the sixth time in 41 years and the first since 2008 and sit top of the AFC East following their perfect start.

Diggs caught six passes for 115 yards and Devin Singletary rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo, while Derek Carr completed 32 of 44 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas (2-2) who suffered a second successive defeat

Carr also tied and then broke the franchise record as he took his tally to 151 career touchdown passes for the Raiders, finding Jason Witten and Nelson Agholor as Jon Gruden's men tried to claw their way back into the game.

Bills stats: Josh Allen, 23/34, 288 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD

Rushing leader: Devin Singletary, 18 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Stefon Diggs, 6 catches, 115 yards

Buffalo jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half behind a pair of Allen touchdown passes, the first a 26-yarder to rookie Gabriel Davis and the second an 11-yarder to Cole Beasley, with both capping 75-yard drives. Beasley held on despite being flipped head-over-heels at the goal line by Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner.

The Bills increased their lead to 17-6 on a 34-field goal by Tyler Bass but Las Vegas responded with a 75-yard, 11-play drive just before halftime capped by Carr's 3-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten to cut it to 17-13.

Raiders stats: Derek Carr, 32/44, 311 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs, 15 carries, 48 yards

Receiving leader: Darren Waller, 9 catches, 88 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 7-0 Raiders Josh Allen 26-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis (extra point) Bills 7-3 Raiders Daniel Carlson 53-yard field goal Bills 14-3 Raiders Josh Allen 11-yard TD pass to Cole Beasley (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bills 14-6 Raiders Daniel Carlson 39-yard field goal Bills 17-6 Raiders Tyler Bass 34-yard field goal Bills 17-13 Raiders Derek Carr 3-yard TD pass to Jason Witten (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bills 17-16 Raiders Daniel Carlson 25-yard field goal Bills 23-16 Raiders Josh Allen 1-yard TD run FOURTH QUARTER Bills 30-16 Raiders Devin Singletary 2-yard TD run (extra point) Bills 30-23 Raiders Derek Carr 7-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor (extra point)

It was Carr's 150th career TD pass, tying the team record set by Kenny Stabler. It was also the 73rd career touchdown reception for Witten, and his first without the Dallas Cowboys.

Carlson's 25-yard field goal capped an 11-play, 68-yard drive to open the second half and drew Las Vegas to within 17-16, but Buffalo answered with a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Allen on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 23-16.

The score, followed by a missed extra point by Bass, was set up by a 38-yard punt return by Andre Roberts and a highlight-reel 14-yard grab by John Brown at the goal line.

Buffalo then increased its lead to 30-16 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Singletary. The score came four plays after cornerback Josh Norman, playing in his first game with the Bills, punched the ball free from Waller at the Bills' 32 and then recovered the fumble.

On the ensuing play, Allen then connected with Diggs for a 49-yard completion. The Raiders closed to within 30-23 when Carr hit Nelson Agholor with his record-setting 7-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-1 with 1:29 remaining, but Buffalo recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

