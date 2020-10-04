New England Patriots matchup with Kansas City Chiefs rescheduled for Monday after Cam Newton tests positive

The New England Patriots were informed at a Sunday morning meeting that their match against the Chiefs in Kansas City will be reschuled for Monday night.

The NFL postponed the game, scheduled to kick off at 4:25 pm ET Sunday, after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and is out for Week 4, while follow-up tests and point of contact tests also began on Saturday.

Brian Hoyer is the projected starter against the Chiefs, who are 3-0 but had a positive test result of their own from practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

It is not known whether the Chiefs-Patriots game will be played at the same time or before the scheduled "Monday Night Football" game between the Packers and Falcons. The Patriots enter the game at 2-1.

The NFL have been faced with the first mid-season outbreak this week, with 20 members of the Tennessee Titans organisation having tested positive since last Saturday.

Their scheduled clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has subsequently been rescheduled for Week 7, meaning the Steelers' matchup with the Baltimore Ravens has moved to Week 8.

