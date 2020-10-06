New England Patriots 10-26 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to history-making 4-0 start

Patrick Mahomes moved to 11-0 as starter in September games with victory over the Patriots

Patrick Mahomes drove Kansas City to two touchdowns in the final 16 minutes as the undefeated Chiefs beat the visiting New England Patriots 26-10 on Monday night.

Mahomes passed for 236 yards, going 19 of 29 with two touchdown throws, with the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to record 4-0 starts in four consecutive seasons. The Super Bowl MVP himself improved to 11-0 as a starter in September games.

Kansas City sealed the outcome on a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Tyrann Mathieu after a pass slipped through the hands of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman with 8:48 remaining.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday due to both teams reporting positive COVID-19 tests, including one for Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton.

2:57 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season

Chiefs stats: Patrick Mahomes, 19/29, 236 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 16 carries, 64 yards

Receiving leader: Travis Kelce, three catches, 70 yards

Brian Hoyer started in the absence of Newton but failed to engineer a score on two drives into the red zone. Hoyer was replaced in the third quarter by third-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who led a touchdown drive on his first possession before throwing two interceptions as New England (2-2) fell two games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Patriots running back Sony Michel also missed the trip because of a quad injury, but Damien Harris came off injured reserve to gain 100 yards on 17 carries after sitting out the first three games due to a hand injury.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman caught touchdown passes for the Chiefs, both on easy six-yard shovel flips from Mahomes.

Patriots stats: Brian Hoyer 15/24, 130 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Damien Harris, 17 carries, 100 yards

Receiving leader: Damiere Byrd, five catches, 80 yards

Jarrett Stidham finished five of 13 passing for 60 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions

Only field goals were converted in the first half as the Chiefs grabbed a 6-3 half-time edge.

New England could have tied it as time expired, but Hoyer inexplicably took a third-down sack from Frank Clark with the Patriots out of timeouts.

The Patriots executed 25 second-quarter plays for 104 yards but only produced a 43-yard field goal from Nick Folk.

Harrison Butker connected from 23 and 39 yards, each in the first quarter when the Chiefs produced 159 yards but stalled twice. Kansas City also lost a fumble at the New England 15-yard line to begin the second period.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Patriots 0-3 Chiefs Harrison Butker 23-yard field goal Patriots 0-6 Chiefs Harrison Butker 39-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Patriots 3-6 Chiefs Nick Folk 43-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Patriots 3-13 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes six-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Patriots 10-13 Chiefs Jarrett Stidham four-yard TD pass to N'Keal Harry (extra point) Patriots 10-19 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes six-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman (extra point no good) Patriots 10-26 Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu 25-yard interception return (extra point)

The reigning champions appeared to commit another second-quarter turnover when Mahomes lost a ball the Patriots' Shilique Calhoun grabbed out of the air. The play was ruled dead, however, and the Chiefs punted.

Hoyer finished 15 of 24 for 130 yards and an interception. Stidham completed 5 of 13 passes for 60 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!