Atlanta Falcons 16-30 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers throws for four touchdowns as Robert Tonyan stars

Aaron Rodgers passed for four touchdowns and Robert Tonyan caught a career-best three scoring passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards, with one of his touchdown passes going to Aaron Jones. Tonyan accumulated 98 yards on six catches, Jamaal Williams caught eight passes for 95 yards and Jones had 111 scrimmage yards (71 rushing, 40 receiving) for the Packers, who moved to 4-0.

Matt Ryan finished 28 of 39 passing for 285 yards for the winless Falcons, Todd Gurley leading things on the ground with 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 16 carries.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones caught four passes in the first half to become the franchise's all-time receptions leader with 812, surpassing Roddy White, who had 808 from 2005-15. Jones missed the second half after aggravating a hamstring injury.

Packers stats: Aaron Rodgers, 27/33, 327 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing leader: Aaron Jones, 15 carries, 71 yards

Receiving leader: Robert Tonyan, six catches, 98 yards, 3 TDs

Olamide Zaccheaus led Atlanta's receivers with eight catches for 86 yards, while Packers standout receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) missed his second straight game.

Za'Darius Smith had three sacks for Green Bay, who outgained the Falcons 403 yards to 327.

Rodgers passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to help the Packers take a 20-3 halftime lead. He threw a six-yard scoring pass to wide-open Jones in the left flat with 10:01 left in the opening quarter, before the Packers reached the Atlanta one-yard line on their next possession only for the Falcons to produce a big fourth-down stuff on Williams.

Falcons stats: Matt Ryan, 28/39, 285 yards

Rushing leader: Todd Gurley, 16 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Olamide Zaccheaus, eight catches, 86 yards

Tonyan was an undrafted free agent in 2017

A suddenly inspired Atlanta then hogged the ball for 20 plays and 10:36 of clock time while moving 94 yards to the Green Bay five. However, the drive stalled and ended with Elliott Fry's 23-yard field goal with 7:38 left in the first half.

Rodgers and Tonyan teamed on touchdown passes of 19 and eight yards in the final 2:28 of the half to account for the 17-point margin. Mason Crosby missed the extra point after the first of those two touchdowns.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Falcons 0-7 Packers Aaron Rodgers six-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Falcons 3-7 Packers Elliott Fry 23-yard field goal Falcons 3-13 Packers Aaron Rodgers 19-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan (extra point no good) Falcons 3-20 Packers Aaron Rodgers eight-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Falcons 9-20 Packers Todd Gurley five-yard TD run (extra point no good) Falcons 9-27 Packers Aaron Rodgers 21-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Falcons 16-27 Packers Todd Gurley three-yard TD run (extra point) Falcons 16-30 Packers Mason Crosby 48-yard field goal

The Falcons found the end zone when Gurley scored on a five-yard run with 7:20 left in the third quarter, with Fry missing the extra point.

Rogers connected with Tonyan for the third time on a 21-yarder to make it 27-9 with 5:18 left in the third. Gurley then scored on a three-yard run to bring Atlanta within 11 with 12:52 left in the game before Crosby booted a 48-yard field goal with 5:55 remaining.

