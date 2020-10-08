Tennessee Titans-Buffalo Bills matchup in doubt after new positive coronavirus test

The Tennessee Titans haven't practiced in over a week

The Tennessee Titans' scheduled matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday has been thrown into doubt after another player from the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee are yet to re-open their facility after news of three more positive cases over the last two days took the total to 23 across the franchise (13 players, 10 team personnel) since September 24.

It follows on from the postponement of their Week Four clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an outbreak on the back of the previous weekend's win over the Minnesota Vikings, who have astonishingly managed to avoid any positive tests since then.

Having now been unable to practice for over week, it looks increasingly unlikely the Titans will be able to face the Bills.

The New England Patriots saw their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs moved from Sunday to Monday night after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

While a similar rescheduling may be in consideration, doing so is made difficult by the fact the Bills are slated to face the Chiefs next Thursday, leaving for a swift and unrealistic turnaround.

The NFL is discussing potentially shifting the standard for playoff teams to include winning percentage as the primary factor to determine the expanded playoff field, over total wins, if teams wind up playing less than the scheduled 16-game regular season schedule, ESPN reported.

Teams were recently informed by the NFL that violating the league's coronavirus protocols could be punished by the loss of draft picks and forfeitures of games.

Patriots: No new positive COVID-19 tests results

The Patriots have meanwhile returned no more new positive cases as they eye a return to practice by the end of the week.

Their Week Five meeting with the Denver Broncos remains in doubt, though, after cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third New England player to test positive on Tuesday, following on from Newton and practice squad player Bill Murray.

"There's nothing more important than the health of the team," said head coach Bill Belichick. "I mean, without a healthy team, you don't have a team.

"So, that's priority No. 1. I'd say, not only for our team but also for their families and people that are close to them. So, that's always our No. 1 concern.

"And we'll try to do everything we can to make that the best that we can make it. That's the way it's always been. That's not going to change.

"So, whatever we have to do to do that, then that will be what we do. We always approach it that way. This is different but it's really based on the same criteria."

The Patriots took two planes as they flew to Kansas City on the morning of Monday's game, with one used by those that had been in close contact with Newton.

Kansas City have since tested negative across the organisation.

"I did feel like we did everything that we - that we can control," added Belichick. "I think we did everything properly with the extra plane, the extra buses, the same-day travel, etc.

"There's multiple things we could list there. In terms of individual, specific questions, I'd say all of those get thrown into the general medical field."

