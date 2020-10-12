Michael Thomas out of Saints game for 'disciplinary reasons' after clash with team-mate

Saints receiver Michael Thomas got into "an altercation" with team-mate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, according to NFL Network

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will be without Michael Thomas when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football after being benched for 'disciplinary reasons'.

NFL Network reported Thomas had punched team-mate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice.

The Saints officially ruled out Thomas on Sunday afternoon, citing his status as "out/not injury related."

Thomas had been listed as questionable with a left ankle injury and was limited during practice in the week. He sustained a left ankle injury in the Saints' season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old led the NFL in both receptions (single-season-record 149 catches) and receiving yards (1,725) in 2019.

A two-time All-Pro selection and the league's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, Thomas has racked up 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of the four seasons since being drafted in the second round in 2016 out of Ohio State.

2:06 A tearful Dak Prescott is carted off the field after suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday A tearful Dak Prescott is carted off the field after suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had surgery on his right ankle after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation during their 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The gruesome injury will end Prescott's season. "I feel terrible for him," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "He was having a tremendous year. He's made such an impression on me.

"He's the leader of this team. This will just be another chapter in a great story. He's a fine young man."

Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter after gaining nine yards on a quarterback run, getting tackled by Giants safety Logan Ryan.

He immediately clutched his right lower leg. After a cast was placed on the leg, Prescott, crying, was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has been fired after a disappointing start to the season

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night, hours after the team lost at home 23-16 to the Carolina Panthers to fall to the franchise's first 0-5 start since 1997.

Team president and CEO Rich McKay will take over day-to-day football operations and will assist owner Arthur Blank in a search for a new GM and coach. According to a release by the team, Dimitroff's duties will be handled by various members of the Falcons staff for the rest of 2020.

Last month, the Falcons blew fourth-quarter leads of 15 and 16 points in consecutive losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Those collapses rekindled Falcons fans' painful memories of Atlanta's infamous breakdown in Super Bowl LI, where Atlanta squandered a 28-3 lead in a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

Quinn is 43-42 overall since taking over the Falcons for the 2015 season, but just 14-23 since the start of the 2018 campaign. He is the second NFL head coach to lose his job this season. The Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien earlier this month.

