Coronavirus: Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots report no new cases in latest round of testing

Tennessee Titans have had 24 players and staff test positive for Covid-19 since September 26

No new positive Covid-19 tests were returned on Monday from daily testing of the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots are not playing this week due to concerns around the coronavirus. Their game was postponed from Sunday to Monday and ultimately scratched from the Week Five slate.

The Titans are "on track" to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night, according to The Tennessean, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports NFL from midnight.

8:37 NBC's Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week Five in the NFL. NBC's Peter King reflects on the main talking points from Week Five in the NFL.

The Titans shut down team facilities on Sunday following a positive Covid-19 test for a staff member. This came after Tennessee's scheduled Week Four home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until October 25 due to a coronavirus outbreak among the team.

Since September 26 - the day before a 31-30 road win over the Minnesota Vikings - the Titans have seen 24 players and staff members test positive for Covid-19. Among the players affected are leading receivers, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Following two days of negative tests, the Titans (3-0) finally returned to their practice facility on Saturday for the first time since it closed on September 29. But the NFL is investigating whether the team followed protocols before and during the situation, as an informal players workout on September 30 at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville reportedly raised the league's ire.

New England are entering their third consecutive week of schedule changes that began when quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for Covid-19 one day before the Patriots were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four.

The game was postponed one day, and the Patriots flew to Kansas City for a Monday night game before returning home immediately after. Last week, cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive.

Denver are now scheduled to play at New England on Sunday, moving their Week Five game back one full week.