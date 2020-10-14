Chandler Jones: Arizona Cardinals pass rusher out for season with biceps injury

Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones will miss the remainder of the season due to a right biceps injury.

Jones sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Cardinals' 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday and was hopeful it would not require surgery.

However, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed on Wednesday that Jones is set to undergo an operation and he is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

"He's a tremendous player, as we all know," Kingsbury said. "Great person.

"Great leader on this team. It's not going to be easy, but we have some guys who have seen playing time this year who will continue to play and get more."

Kingsbury said his team will use "a rotation of guys" to replace Jones, who has recorded double-digit sack totals in each of the previous five seasons.

Hasson Reddick, rookie Isaiah Simmons and backup Dennis Gardeck, who had his first two sacks against the Jets after Jones was hurt, are expected to compete for a starting role.

Jones, who played for New England Patriots between 2012-15, had a career-best 19 sacks as an All-Pro last year and has followed that up with 11 tackles, one fumble recovery and one sack in his first five games of 2020.

Week Six gets underway on Sky Sports NFL with a triple header on Sunday, starting with an AFC North rivalry with the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers - build up begins at 5pm, with kick-off at 6pm.