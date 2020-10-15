Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback promises to return 'stronger and better' after injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has vowed to return "stronger and better" as he posted his first message on social media since suffering a horrific, season-ending ankle injury on Sunday.

A visibly emotional Prescott was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the New York Giants after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle.

In his first message since, Prescott thanked fans for the outpouring of support, writing on his Instagram Story: "I'll be back stronger and better. Thank you all."

Dak Prescott on Instagram: “I’ll be back stronger and better.” pic.twitter.com/JJIsXvspGv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 15, 2020

Prescott followed up his Instagram story with a video message, where he added: "I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days.

"They've been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don't know, to former and current players around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you.

"They're definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference.

"I'm in great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. So, just ready to start this road to comeback.

"I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it."

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan says the Cowboys will struggle to replace their quarterback and leader Prescott.

Prescott had been playing brilliantly through the first four and a half games of the season, throwing for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns (and scoring three on the ground), helping to keep the team competitive despite a leaky defence.

"You saw how much respect he had from both sidelines," coach Ryan said on NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm, Sky Sports NFL). "On that Dallas team, this wasn't a team-mate, this was a brother.

"This is their leader, and you can't just replace him."

