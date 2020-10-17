Coronavirus: New England Patriots cancel training after fifth positive test

The Patriots' match against the Broncos on Sunday could be in jeopardy

The New England Patriots cancelled training on Friday after a fifth player tested positive for coronavirus.

The team later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

New England are up against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but that could now be in jeopardy.

The match was initially scheduled for Week 5 only to be postponed after four players from New England returned positive tests, including quarterback Cam Newton and corner Stephon Gilmore.

"I don't really know the answer to that," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said when asked about finally playing the Patriots.

"Were under the assumption and understanding that this game is going to go off on time. And anything that happens otherwise will happen when it happens."

Cam Newton is returning after testing positive for coronavirus

Newton and Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, returned to practice this week for the first time since testing positive for the virus.

New England were without Newton for their loss at Kansas City on October 5 following his positive test three days prior.

He was activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore, who tested positive on October 7, was activated from the list Thursday. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the Covid-19 list Thursday.