Los Angeles Rams 16-24 San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo throws three TDs in Niners win

Jimmy Garoppolo was much improved after throwing two interceptions in a 43-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week Five

Jimmy Garoppolo threw three first-half touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers broke a two-game losing streak with a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, in a matchup of the last two NFC champions.

George Kittle caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown to spark a 49ers offence that did most of its damage in the first half en route to a 21-6 lead.

The San Francisco defence - last seen serving up 436 yards and 43 points in a blowout 43-17 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins last week - significantly slowed the Rams in the first half, while cornerback Jason Verrett had the crucial play of the game - an endzone interception in the third quarter - to kill any chances of a Rams second-half comeback.

49ers stats: Jimmy Garoppolo 23/33, 268 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Raheem Mostert, 17 carries, 65 yards

Receiving leader: George Kittle, seven catches, 109 yards, 1 TD

Garoppolo, who threw two interceptions before being benched at half-time in that ugly loss to the Dolphins, had a big first half, throwing touchdown passes of six yards to Deebo Samuel, 44 to Kittle and two yards to Brandon Aiyuk.

Garoppolo finished the game 23-for-33 for 268 yards and the three scores. Jared Goff, by comparison, completed only 19 of his 38 pass attempts, for 198 yards - with two TDs and that third-quarter pick by Verrett.

Rams stats: Jared Goff 19/38, 198 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Darrell Henderson, 14 carries, 88 yards

Receiving leader: Tyler Higbee, three catches, 56 yards

San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert ran 17 times for 65 yards before suffering an ankle injury and leaving the game early in the third quarter.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Rams 0-7 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo six-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Rams 0-14 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo 44-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) Rams 6-14 49ers Jared Goff 10-yard TD pass to Robert Woods (failed extra point) Rams 6-21 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo two-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Rams 9-21 49ers Samuel Sloman 42-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Rams 9-24 49ers Robbie Gould 49-yard field goal Rams 16-24 49ers Jared Goff 40-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds (extra point)

Garoppolo's scoring strikes to Samuel and Kittle gave the 49ers a 14-0 lead in the first minute of the second quarter, before the Rams countered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Robert Woods.

Samuel Sloman's extra point attempt was blocked, and so the 49ers went up by 15 points when Aiyuk hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season to go with previous runs.

The Rams were outgained 291 yards to 102 in a lopsided first half, with Goff 5-of-12 for just 42 yards, but they were much improved after the break.

A 42-yard field goal by Sloman made the score 21-9 and the Rams had the chance to pull to within touching distance of the Niners after a nine-play, 60-yard drive later in the third period, only for Verret to intercept Goff's throw intended for Josh Reynolds on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line.

After a 49-yard field goal from Robbie Gould for the 49ers, Goff did finally find Reynolds for a 40-yard TD to make it a one-score game with over three minutes still to play, but the Rams wouldn't get the ball back as San Francisco ran out the clock.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!