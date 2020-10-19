Devin Bush: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker to undergo season-ending ACL surgery

Devin Bush injured his ACL after hitting Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers' starting inside linebacker Devin Bush requires surgery on a torn ACL suffered during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

The injury will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his linebacker sustained a "significant knee injury" following Pittsburgh's 38-7 win.

The incident occurred near the end of the first half, with the Steelers enjoying a 24-0 lead. Bush sustained the injury after hitting Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass.

Bush was replaced in the line-up by Robert Spillane, a three-year veteran who is the middle of his second season with the Steelers.

The No 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bush has started in 19 of his 20 games with the Steelers.

In 2019, the former Michigan standout recorded 109 tackles to go with four rumble recoveries, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Through four games, Bush has recorded 21 tackles this season while helping Pittsburgh get off to their first 4-0 start since 1979.

