Kay Adams' top five NFL Fantasy 'Waiver Wire' picks for Week Seven

As we move into Week Seven of the NFL, Good Morning Football's Kay Adams gives her top five waiver wire picks to look out for and add to your NFL Fantasy team.

Adams also joined Josh Denzel and Rob Ryan on Sky Sports' NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm) to discuss some of the biggest NFL Fantasy surprise stars in 2020 - click on the video above to watch.

Boston Scott, Running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Adams: "The Eagles play on a short week - Thursday night against the Giants - with no Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz too. So lets go with Scott as my first waiver scoop. Scott scored five touchdowns last year with limited work behind Sanders and the upcoming matchups are great - Giants, Cowboys, Giants again."

Justin Jackson, Running back, Los Angeles Chargers

Adams: "People lose track of players coming off a bye, but don't miss out on Jackson. He is coming off a game in which he put up 94 total yards against an awesome Saints run defence. I like the Chargers' matchup this week, they've got the Jags, who are gift-wrapping fantasy points to running backs."

Mike Williams, Wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Adams: "Another guy on that Chargers team coming off a bye. He had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. Keenan Allen went out of the game, and it remains to be seen whether he will be back. Either way though, as we know Williams can put up 1,000 yards - he did it last year - and he has been a double-digit touchdown guy. He is establishing a rapport with rookie Justin Herbert, who has a brilliant arm."

Keelan Cole, Wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Adams: "Cole is somehow going under the radar, but he had six catches for 143 yards last week. He is now a top 20 wide receiver this year, feasting on good matchups. He gets the ball a ton and he next faces a middle-of-the-pack Chargers secondary."

Tim Patrick, Wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Adams: "He's had back-to-back 100-yard games. He has had three-straight games with double-digit fantasy points since Courtland Sutton went down. He has flourished with three different quarterbacks - [Drew] Lock, [Jeff] Driskel and [Brett] Rypien - but he only benefits from having Lock back full time."

