NFL Predictions Week Seven: Brian Baldinger takes on Hannah Blundell and Caroline Barker

You've heard of the old 'Killer B's' offence in Pittsburgh of Big Ben, Bell and Brown, well for Week Seven of NFL Predictions there an even more potent attack of Baldy vs Barker vs Blundell!

Every week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK. For Week Seven, regular Inside The Huddle guest, and former offensive lineman, Brian Baldinger, represents Team NFL.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Total score 61 54 57

Baldy's opponents are Sky Sports Football League presenter, and Seattle Seahawks fan, Caroline Barker, as well as Chelsea and England footballer Hannah Blundell (NFL UK), with the pair attempting to reduce Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.

Read on below to to see Baldy's, Barker's and Blundell's picks for Week Seven...

Week Seven Predictions Brian Baldinger Caroline Barker Hannah Blundell Giants @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Steelers @ Titans Steelers Titans Titans 49ers @ Patriots 49ers 49ers Patriots Buccaneers @ Raiders Raiders Buccaneers Raiders Bears @ Rams Bears Rams Rams Bills @ Jets, Sun, 6pm Bills Bills Bills Cowboys @ Washington Cowboys Washington Cowboys Panthers @ Saints Saints Saints Saints Packers @ Texans Packers Packers Packers Browns @ Bengals Browns Bengals Browns Lions @ Falcons Lions Lions Falcons Seahawks @ Cardinals, Sun, 8.05pm Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Chiefs @ Broncos, Sun, 9.25pm Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Jaguars @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Bold indicates live on Sky

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Carson Wentz hopes to fire the Eagles to a much-needed divisional win on Thursday night

BALDY PICKS: Eagles

BARKER PICKS: Eagles

BLUNDELL PICKS: Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm

3:30 Former NFL coach Rob Ryan hails the NFL's leading rusher Derrick Henry is someone who 'will run you over and hurt you'. Former NFL coach Rob Ryan hails the NFL's leading rusher Derrick Henry is someone who 'will run you over and hurt you'.

BALDY PICKS: Steelers

"[Titans running back] Derrick Henry, he's bigger than me - you can't tackle him - but I love the way the Steelers are playing on defence right now.

"I know they've lost [linebacker] Devin Bush, but I just love the way their defensive front is playing - they're dictating these games and getting to the quarterback."

BARKER PICKS: Titans

BLUNDELL PICKS: Titans

San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 8.25pm

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heads back to New England to take on his former team on Sunday

BALDY PICKS: 49ers

BARKER PICKS: 49ers

BLUNDELL PICKS: Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.20am

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden faces off against his former team in the Buccaneers on Sunday night

BALDY PICKS: Raiders

BARKER PICKS: Buccaneers

BLUNDELL PICKS: Raiders

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.15am

Khalil Mack is back being a disruptive force on the Bears defence in 2020

BALDY PICKS: Bears

"I love this Bears defence. I think they're as good as they were two years ago. Robert Quinn opposite Khalil Mack, and a healthy Akiem Hicks inside, they're creating a lot of problems. They're giving the offence short fields, and Nick Foles is doing enough."

BARKER PICKS: Rams

BLUNDELL PICKS: Rams

