NFL Predictions Week Seven: Brian Baldinger takes on Hannah Blundell and Caroline Barker
Watch Thursday Night Football - New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1:20am Friday
Last Updated: 22/10/20 5:39pm
You've heard of the old 'Killer B's' offence in Pittsburgh of Big Ben, Bell and Brown, well for Week Seven of NFL Predictions there an even more potent attack of Baldy vs Barker vs Blundell!
Every week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK. For Week Seven, regular Inside The Huddle guest, and former offensive lineman, Brian Baldinger, represents Team NFL.
2020 Prediction Results
|Sky Sports NFL
|Sky Sports
|NFL UK
|Week One
|Rob Ryan 10
|Neville/Carragher 11
|Liam Plunkett 10
|Week Two
|Jeff Reinebold 15
|Warne/Hussain 10
|Anya Shrubsole 14
|Week Three
|Neil Reynolds 11
|Golf Vodcast crew 10
|Thomas Bjørn 7
|Week Four
|Shaun Gayle 8
|NBA Heat Check 7
|Samantha Quek 8
|Week Five
|Richard Graves 8
|Sky Rugby League 8
|Oli McBurnie 11
|Week Six
|Rob Ryan 9
|Sky Sports Boxing 8
|Aaron Cresswell 7
|Total score
|61
|54
|57
Baldy's opponents are Sky Sports Football League presenter, and Seattle Seahawks fan, Caroline Barker, as well as Chelsea and England footballer Hannah Blundell (NFL UK), with the pair attempting to reduce Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.
Read on below to to see Baldy's, Barker's and Blundell's picks for Week Seven...
Week Seven Predictions
|Brian Baldinger
|Caroline Barker
|Hannah Blundell
|Giants @ Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Steelers @ Titans
|Steelers
|Titans
|Titans
|49ers @ Patriots
|49ers
|49ers
|Patriots
|Buccaneers @ Raiders
|Raiders
|Buccaneers
|Raiders
|Bears @ Rams
|Bears
|Rams
|Rams
|Bills @ Jets, Sun, 6pm
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Cowboys @ Washington
|Cowboys
|Washington
|Cowboys
|Panthers @ Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Packers @ Texans
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Browns @ Bengals
|Browns
|Bengals
|Browns
|Lions @ Falcons
|Lions
|Lions
|Falcons
|Seahawks @ Cardinals, Sun, 8.05pm
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chiefs @ Broncos, Sun, 9.25pm
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Bold indicates live on Sky
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
BALDY PICKS: Eagles
BARKER PICKS: Eagles
BLUNDELL PICKS: Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm
BALDY PICKS: Steelers
"[Titans running back] Derrick Henry, he's bigger than me - you can't tackle him - but I love the way the Steelers are playing on defence right now.
"I know they've lost [linebacker] Devin Bush, but I just love the way their defensive front is playing - they're dictating these games and getting to the quarterback."
BARKER PICKS: Titans
BLUNDELL PICKS: Titans
San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 8.25pm
BALDY PICKS: 49ers
BARKER PICKS: 49ers
BLUNDELL PICKS: Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.20am
BALDY PICKS: Raiders
BARKER PICKS: Buccaneers
BLUNDELL PICKS: Raiders
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.15am
BALDY PICKS: Bears
"I love this Bears defence. I think they're as good as they were two years ago. Robert Quinn opposite Khalil Mack, and a healthy Akiem Hicks inside, they're creating a lot of problems. They're giving the offence short fields, and Nick Foles is doing enough."
BARKER PICKS: Rams
BLUNDELL PICKS: Rams
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!