Dez Bryant: Baltimore Ravens set to sign wide receiver to practice squad

Dez Bryant worked out with the Ravens earlier this summer

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad, according to NFL Network.

Bryant's last game in the NFL was in December 2017 when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia 6-0 as he finished the season with 69 catches for 838 and six touchdowns.

The 31-year-old is eyeing a return to action after tearing his right Achilles tendon two days after signing for the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal in November 2018.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection worked out with the Ravens in August this past offseason, however no deal was agreed.

Having been drafted by the Cowboys with the No 24 overall pick in 2010, Bryant went on to register 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and a franchise-best 73 touchdown catches in 113 games before being released in April 2018.

Marquise Brown is currently the Ravens' leading receiver with 26 catches for 376 yards and a touchdown, followed by tight end Mark Andrews who has hauled in 20 passes for 243 yards and five scores.

The remainder of targets have been spread between the likes of Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay, while the Ravens are ranked No 3 in rushing offense thanks the efforts of Lamar Jackson and a committee backfield consisting of Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore meanwhile strengthened on defense this week as they acquired Yannick Ngakoue via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who had themselves only traded for the former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end on August 31.

Antonio Brown played his last NFL game for the New England Patriots in September of last year

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in making a push to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, sources have told ESPN, with his NFL suspension eligible to end after Week Eight of the 2020 season.

The NFL suspended Brown for eight games without pay for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy, the league announced in July.

The NFL also continues to investigate a lawsuit filed by Brown's former athletic trainer, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him. Brown has denied the allegations.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, when asked about reports linking the team to Brown, said they had "endeavoured to be in on everything that's going on," adding that general manager John Schneider "has done a marvellous job of always being tuned into what's happening, and this is no exception.

"So we'll see what happens as we go forward, but we're tuned into what's happening there."

Yannick Ngakoue joined the Vikings after lobbying for a move away from the Jacksonville Jaguars all summer

The Minnesota Vikings are trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens after just five games.

In return the Vikings will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ngakoue had only joined the Vikings at the end of August when he was acquired via a trade that saw a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick head to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return.

The Vikings suffered a further blow on Thursday with the news that defensive end Danielle Hunter is to undergo season-ending surgery on herniated disc in his neck.

