Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 Tennessee Titans: Stephen Gostkowksi misses late field goal as Steelers stay perfect

Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal to level the game with 19 seconds remaining as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans to extend their winning start to the season.

Ben Roethlisberger went 32 of 49 passing for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, spreading the ball effectively between the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron as the Steelers flew to a lead of 27-7 in the third quarter.

After being swarmed by the Steelers defense, which recorded a sack for the 63rd straight game, Ryan Tannehill recovered to throw 18 of 30 for 220 yards and two touchdowns, A.J. Brown proving a useful outlet with six catches for 153 yards.

Derrick Henry meanwhile had 75 rushing yards for one score off 20 carries on the back of his 200-yard performance against the Houston Texans last time out.

Steelers stats: Ben Roethlisberger, 32/49, 268 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing leader: James Conner, 20 carries, 82 yards

Receiving leader: JuJu Smith-Schuster, nine catches, 85 yards

The Steelers snapped a run of 23 games without an opening drive touchdown to take an early lead as Roethlisberger thread the needle with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in tight coverage to ice a 16-play, 100-yard march lasting over nine minutes.

Pittsburgh maintained their dominance in the second quarter when Benny Snell scurried to the left for a one-yard touchdown amid a 13-play, seven-minute drive boosted by a fine effort from Smith-Schuster to dive low for a 21-yard pickup.

The Titans replied with their first touchdown of the day, Adam Humphries rescuing a double ricochet on a pass intended to Corey Davis, who later caught a four-yard touchdown pass after Tannehill had recovered well from a bruising hit on the prior play.

Chris Boswell's 38-yard field goal extended the Steelers' lead to 17-7, before Ray-Ray McCloud's jinking 57-yard punt return was rewarded two plays later by Johnson's nine-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Titans stats: Ryan Tannehill 18/30, 220 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 20 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: A.J. Brown, six catches, 153 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Steelers 7-0 Titans Ben Roethlisberger 11-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Steelers 14-0 Titans Benny Snell one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Steelers 14-7 Titans Ryan Tannehill four-yard TD pass to Corey Davis (extra point) Steelers 17-7 Titans Chris Boswell 38-yard field goal Steelers 24-7 Titans Ben Roethlisberger nine-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Steelers 27-7 Titans Chris Boswell 30-yard field goal Steelers 27-14 Titans Ryan Tannehill 73-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown (extra point) Steelers 27-17 Titans Stephen Gostkowski 51-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Steelers 27-24 Titans Derrick Henry one-yard rushing TD (extra point)

A 30-yard field goal from Boswell made it a 20-point game at the beginning of the second half after a diving Ebron had been unable to latch onto Roethlisberger's pass at the back of the end zone.

Tennessee hit back immediately through Brown with a 73-yard catch-and-run to score a touchdown for his third straight game.

Jeffery Simmons was at the heart of a welcome turnover for the Titans as he tipped Roethlisberger's pass before seeing Jayon Brown well-positioned to complete the interception. An important hold from the Steelers defense, however, ensured the ensuing drive resulted in just a 51-yard field goal from Gostkowski.

After a timely stop from their defense early in the fourth quarter, the Titans persisted with Henry on the ground. The NFL's leading rusher dived over from one-yard out to finish off a drive he had spring-boarded with a 17-yard burst followed by a six-yard stretch to pitch up just short of the goalline.

Looking to close out the game, the Steelers saw a 16-play drive end with an interception from Amani Hooker after the ball had been knocked from the hands of Smith-Schuster in the end zone.

Tannehill launched a late attempt to send the game to overtime when he moved the Titans into field goal position, only for Gostkowski to fire wide with his effort.

