San Francisco 49ers 33-6 New England Patriots: Jeff Wilson scores three TDs in emphatic road win
Jeff Wilson scores three TDs but leaves injured in third quarter
Last Updated: 26/10/20 12:05am
Jeff Wilson rushed for three touchdowns before suffering an ankle injury in the second half as the San Francisco 49ers steamrolled the New England Patriots 33-6 in a one-sided clash in Foxborough.
The 49ers (4-3) defence was just as dominant as their run game, with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throwing three interceptions before being benched for Jarrett Stidham, who was also picked off once.
- 49ers stats: Jimmy Garoppolo, 20/25, 278 yards, 2 INTs
- Rushing leader: Jeff Wilson, 17 carries, 112 yards, 3 TDs
- Receiving leader: Brandon Aiyuk, six catches, 115 yards
As for San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first game back in New England since his 2017 trade to the 49ers, he threw for 277 yards, managing an offence that put up 467 yards against a traditionally strong Pats defence.
The 27-point margin of defeat was also the largest suffered by New England (2-4) since a 41-14 loss at Kansas City in Week Four of the 2014 season.
- Patriots stats: Cam Newton, 9/15, 98 yards, 3 INTs
- Rushing leader: Damien Harris, 10 carries, 58 yards
- Receiving leader: Jakobi Meyers, four catches, 60 yards
Starting in place of injured Raheem Mostert, Wilson set the tone early with a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
He would follow that up with a 16-yarder in the final minute of the first half and a seven-yarder in the third period, the latter giving San Francisco a 30-6 lead, but also ending his day as he was injured on the play.
Kyle Juszczyk also scored on a four-yard run as the Patriots simply had no answer to the 49ers' run game. Wilson finished with a game-high 112 yards on 17 carries as San Fran outrushed New England 197-94.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|49ers 7-0 Patriots
|Jeff Wilson three-yard TD run (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|49ers 7-3 Patriots
|Nick Folk 40-yard field goal
|49ers 10-3 Patriots
|Robbie Gould 41-yard field goal
|49ers 16-3 Patriots
|Kyle Juszczyk four-yard TD run (failed extra point)
|49ers 23-3 Patriots
|Jeff Wilson 16-yard TD run (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|49ers 23-6 Patriots
|Nick Folk 41-yard field goal
|49ers 30-6 Patriots
|Jeff Wilson seven-yard TD run (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|49ers 33-6 Patriots
|Robbie Gould 32-yard field goal
Jamar Taylor came down with two interceptions for the 49ers defence, while Emmanuel Moseley and Fred Warner had one apiece; Newton was limited to 9 of 15 passing, for 98 yards.
Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton to start the fourth quarter and went 6-for-10 for 64 yards. Nick Folk did all the New England scoring, with two field goals on a day to forget for the hosts.
The loss was the third straight for the Patriots, who haven't scored more than 12 points in any of those three defeats.