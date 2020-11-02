Marlon Humphrey: Baltimore Ravens cornerback tests positive for coronavirus one day after Pittsburgh Steelers defeat

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey played the full game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for coronavirus, one day after playing a full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon," Humphrey posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Humphrey, 24, played all 53 defensive snaps for the Ravens in Sunday's 28-24 defeat to the Steelers at Baltimore. He also played five snaps on special teams and finished the day with two tackles.

Humphrey missed practice on Wednesday when he was sent home with symptoms of the common cold. He returned to practice Thursday and resumed the normal schedule in advance of the game.

The Ravens released a statement Monday saying a player tested positive for COVID-19 but did not identify him, nor did they address whether that player might have been exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms well in advance of Sunday's game.

"In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol," the Ravens' statement read. "The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance."

The Steelers said in a statement that their COVID-19 testing from Sunday returned all negative results, but they will follow NFL's intensive protocols.

"This morning, the NFL informed us that a Baltimore Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and take precautionary measures ... to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our highest priority," the statement read.

Green Bay Packers' running back AJ Dillon is set to miss Thursday's game against San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers rookie running back AJ Dillon will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers because of virus-related protocols.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Our organisation has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

"Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance."



Dillon, the Packers' second-round pick, played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.