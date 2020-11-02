Drew Lock explains half-time speech in Denver Broncos comeback win against Los Angeles Chargers

3:56 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 8 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 8 of the NFL season

In a half-time locker room rallying call, Drew Lock stressed the need to "man up" as the Denver Broncos looked to be spiralling towards a crushing defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers built a 24-3 lead with 7.33 remaining in the third quarter, before Philip Lindsay ignited the Broncos' dormant run game with a 55-yard rushing touchdown to threaten an unlikely turnaround.

Lock then found rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for a nine-yard touchdown, followed by DaeSean Hamilton's 40-yard catch-and-run to the house as the Broncos clawed their way back to 30-24 having held the Chargers to field goals on back-to-back drives.

With the last play of the game Lock scrambled right and tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler as Brandon McManus clinched a remarkable win with the extra point as time expired.

The Denver Broncos came from 24-3 down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 with the last play of the game.

"It was kind of déjà vu coming into that locker room again-all the yelling and screaming, offense isn't playing well, blah blah blah," Lock said post-game.

"I just got up in front of the offense and said, 'Listen, it's so easy for us to come in here and scream and yell and get mad and talk about what we're doing bad.

"But we just need to man up and when the plays come our way, we need to make them, myself included. I'm not yelling at ya'll, I'm honestly talking to myself right now-screaming at myself,' and that's exactly what we went out and did."

For much of the game, the contrasts between Lock and Herbert had been damning, the latter looking every bit the tall, strapping franchise quarterback Broncos general manager John Elway is known to love.

Lock had meanwhile been struggling to inspire his team as the Broncos recorded just 62 total yards on offense in the first half, with neither one of Melvin Gordon or Lindsay yet to reach double figures in rushing yards.

Phillip Lindsay's 55-yard touchdown saw the Denver Broncos close the gap on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos came out a different proposition after the break, producing 291 yards and 28 points in the second half as the Chargers blew a lead of 16 points or more for the fourth straight game.

"There's not going to be someone that makes me more mad than me being mad at myself, it will always be that way," Lock added.

"But I came in the locker room and when I gave that talk it all kind of just flushed out of me. Like, 'Alright. I vocalised it. Like a therapy session, I said it and it's good to go now'.

"It's been fun to keep this team together and we've got to keep doing it. We've got a good team that's firing off right now coming up next week, so, we'll just keep getting better."