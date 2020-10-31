John Ross: Cincinnati Bengals receiver officially requests trade ahead of Tuesday deadline

John Ross has grown increasingly unhappy with his lack of action in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has asked the team to deal him before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Ross, a former first-round draft pick, has appeared in just one play over the past five games for Cincinnati (1-5-1).

The 25-year-old posted on Twitter: "It's not a secret that I have requested a trade. Trade me if this how y'all feel.

"I'm healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It's hard to love something when you're not actually participating in it. Believe me, it's not football that I don't like."

Ross has yet to fulfil the hype he generated coming out of the University of Washington in 2017, when he ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, still the record since the event went to electronic timing in 1999.

He was drafted ninth overall but played in just three games, with zero receptions, as a rookie in 2017 due to knee and shoulder injuries.

Ross has just two receptions for 17 yards in three games this year

He was again frustrated by injuries in 2019, by the end of which he had registered 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns having started the year with back-to-back 100-yard games.

Ross started the 2020 opener and had two catches for 17 yards in the Bengals' 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The following week, he made no receptions while seeing limited action against the Cleveland Browns. The only time he has been on the field since was one play against the Indianapolis Colts on October 18.

