Vic Beasley: Titans release linebacker after disappointing stint in Tennessee

Vic Beasley has been released by the Tennessee Titans, bringing a premature end to his disappointing spell with the franchise.

Beasley signed a one year, $9.5m (£7.3m) deal with the Titans in the off-season after spending five years with the Atlanta Falcons, where he recorded 37.5 sacks.

His time with the Titans got off to an inauspicious start when he was issued $500k (£385k) in fines for reporting to training camp 10 days late, and he continued to underwhelm when he took the field, making just three tackles and one forced fumble in five games.

Beasley's performances were a far cry from his 2016 output, when he led the NFL with 15.5 sacks and tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles, which saw him named First-Team All Pro for the first, and so far only, time.

The Titans have also released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Joseph leaves following the Titans' acquisition of Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, while Brinkley is expected to be replaced by Matt Overton, who is currently on the Titans' practice squad.

Patriots pick up Ford; Miami sign Washington

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, while the Dolphins acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots will hope Ford - who has no touchdowns from 16 career games after being drafted by Miami in 2017 - will boost their struggling receiver group.

Julian Edelman is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while N'Keal Harry missed Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills - which saw the Patriots slip to a 2-5 record for the season - with concussion.

In exchange for Ford, the Patriots have sent a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 Draft to the Dolphins.

Washington's arrival in Miami comes after Myles Gaskin suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, which is expected to keep him out for three weeks.

Washington played just once for the Chiefs this season and cannot make his debut for the Dolphins at the Arizona Cardinals this weekend due to coronavirus testing protocols.

Miami have also received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft from the Chiefs, who get a conditional sixth-round pick in return.

