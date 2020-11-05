Covid-19: Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin tests positive as team close facility

The Houston Texans have closed their team facility on Thursday

The Houston Texans have closed their facility after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced on Thursday.

The Texans, who are scheduled to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, said they were informed of the positive test on Wednesday evening and that the unnamed individual immediately self-isolated while contact tracing had begun.

"We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today.

"The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

The Indianapolis Colts are also dealing with a coronavirus case in their building, with the team announcing that a staff member had tested positive.

The Colts, who host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, will still hold a practice on Thursday as planned, but any meetings will be held virtually.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.