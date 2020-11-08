Miami Dolphins 34-31 Arizona Cardinals: Tua Tagovailoa edges out Kyler Murray in thrilling QB clash

0:41 Preston Williams dives over the line for a Miami touchdown but injures himself on the play. Preston Williams dives over the line for a Miami touchdown but injures himself on the play.

Miami Dolphins' rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the better of Arizona Cardinals' own, exciting young QB talent Kyler Murray as he led his team to a thrilling 34-31 win in his second NFL start.

Tua completed 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran seven times for 35 yards as Miami (5-3) won their fourth-straight game - the team's longest winning streak in four years.

Dolphins stats: Tua Tagovailoa, 20/28, 248 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Tua Tagovailoa, seven carries, 35 yards

Receiving leader: DeVante Parker, six catches, 64 yards

On the Arizona (5-3) sideline, Murray was also hugely impressive, despite defeat, going 21 of 26 passing for 283 yards and three TDs, as well as rushing for a career-best 106 yards on 11 carries and a score. He did, however, give up one turnover, a fumble which gave Miami an early lead.

1:01 Shaq Lawson picks up a Kyler Murray fumble to score a 36-yard touchdown for Miami. Shaq Lawson picks up a Kyler Murray fumble to score a 36-yard touchdown for Miami.

Cardinals stats: Kyler Murray, 21/26, 283 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Kyler Murray, 11 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Christian Kirk, five catches, 123 yards, 1 TD

Although the QB clash was the big draw, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders also had a crucial role in the victory as he made two field goals, including a career-best 56-yarder. His other conversion, from 50 yards, set a Dolphins record for consecutive kicks without a miss (20) and proved to be the winning score.

It gave Miami a 34-31 lead with three minutes and 30 seconds left on the clock; the Dolphins defence forced the Cardinals into a 49-yard field goal try by Zane Gonzalez to tie the game and possibly take it to overtime but he missed with the kick.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Dolphins 7-0 Cardinals Shaq Lawson 36-yard fumble return for a TD (extra point) Dolphins 7-7 Cardinals Kyler Murray four-yard TD pass to Maxx Williams (extra point) Dolphins 14-7 Cardinals Jordan Howard two-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Dolphins 14-14 Cardinalsls Kyler Murray 56-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk (extra point) Dolphins 21-14 Cardinals Tua Tagovailoa nine-yard TD pass to Preston Williams (extra point) Dolphins 21-17 Cardinals Zane Gonzalez 37-yard field goal Dolphins 24-17 Cardinals Jason Sanders 56-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Dolphins 24-24 Cardinals Kyler Murray 21-yard TD pass to Darrell Daniels (extra point) Dolphins 24-31 Cardinals Kyler Murray 12-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Dolphins 31-31 Cardinals Tua Tagovailoa 11-yard TD pass to Mack Hollins (extra point) Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals Jason Sanders 50-yard field goal

Miami started the game by scoring a defensive touchdown for the second week in a row as Shaq Lawson returned an Emmanuel Ogbah strip-sack of Murray 36 yards to the endzone.

0:53 Kyler Murray fires a missile to Christian Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray fires a missile to Christian Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown for the Cardinals.

Murray responded in the best way possible, throwing touchdown passes on Arizona's next two possessions - including a 56-yarder to Christian Kirk - but the Dolphins answered each of those with scores of their own, including a nine-yard strike from Tua to Preston Williams, who injured his foot on the play when diving for the goal line.

The Dolphins led 24-17 at half-time, but the Cardinals turned that into a seven-point lead by the end of the third quarter as Murray found the endzone on a 12-yard run following off the back of a 21-yard scoring strike to Darrell Daniels, who outwrestled Miami cornerback Byron Jones for his first career TD.

1:06 Darrell Daniels scores his first NFL TD as he snatches the ball in the endzone for the Cardinals. Darrell Daniels scores his first NFL TD as he snatches the ball in the endzone for the Cardinals.

But Miami surged back ahead in the fourth, with Tua impressively marching Miami down the field on a 10-play, 93 yard drive capped by finding Mack Hollins for the game-tying TD. It was then left to Sanders to fire through a 50-yard field goal to ultimately win an epic clash.

0:50 Mack Hollins leaps for the grab to claim a Tua Tagovailoa pass to level the game for the Dolphins. Mack Hollins leaps for the grab to claim a Tua Tagovailoa pass to level the game for the Dolphins.

Victory sees Tua move to 2-0 against Murray in his career, having also beaten him in college when they were with Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively.

