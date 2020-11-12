The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl LV half-time show in Tampa Bay

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV half-time show in Tampa Bay in February

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV half-time show on February 7 in Tampa Bay.

The announcement was jointly made Thursday by show sponsor Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the performers at Super Bowl LIV earlier this year.

Canadian musician The Weeknd is a three-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician. His single 'Blinding Light' reached No 1 in the charts in 34 countries since its release in November last year.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a news release. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, the founder of Roc Nation, said: "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.

"This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7.