Aaron Rodgers 'never ceases to amaze', says Colts coach Frank Reich ahead of Packers clash

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has passed for 2,578 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions through nine games

The Indianapolis Colts come up against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and head coach Frank Reich has spoken of his admiration for the opposition quarterback.

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has put up 2,578 passing yards through the first nine games of the season, throwing 26 touchdowns - matching his 2019 tally with seven games still to play - and only three picks.

The Packers are 7-2, but they have only one win this season against a team with a winning record - New Orleans Saints in Week Three and they face a stern test against Reich's Colts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 9.25pm.

Indianapolis are 6-3, and own the No 1 total defence in the NFL, fourth in scoring, third in defending the run and second against the pass, but Reich knows the test that lies ahead for his team.

4:47 Rob Ryan looks at how the Colts have changed their defensive philosophy to become the best in league Rob Ryan looks at how the Colts have changed their defensive philosophy to become the best in league

"He (Rodgers) is a great player. We all have an immense amount of respect for him," Reich told Good Morning Football this week.

"As a former quarterback, you throw out those numbers - 26 touchdowns, three interceptions - and that's commonplace for Rodgers.

"That never ceases to amaze me, how a guy turns the ball over so few times like he does, with all the times he is pushing the ball down the field.

"It's a tribute to who he is as a player and for how consistent he has been doing that as a player.

3:06 Aaron Rodgers says he'd love to play an NFL International Series game in the UK, with his Packers team the only franchise yet to do so Aaron Rodgers says he'd love to play an NFL International Series game in the UK, with his Packers team the only franchise yet to do so

"We want to slow him down, we want to try to minimise the big plays and, through a variety of different ways, we have to try to disrupt him a little bit in the pocket."

As for the Colts' own quarterback, Philip Rivers, he is in his first season in Indianapolis and Reich, who worked with him before as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Chargers between 2013 and 2015, has been impressed by a new, calmer Rivers.

0:20 Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino on the all-time pass yards list during their win over the Titans in Week 10 Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino on the all-time pass yards list during their win over the Titans in Week 10

"Philip is a unique guy; we all know he's got that fire and passion," Reich said. "At 38 years old, he's still bringing that leadership to the locker room, that fight, that preparation, the passion on the field - for practice and the game.

"He's leading us in a significant way.

"I feel like, having been with him before in San Diego, he's actually mellowing out in his old age. It's not quite at the level it used to be, but there's still a lot of fire in there.

"You don't want to get him riled up; as the saying goes, 'don't poke the bear', because he's pretty dangerous when he gets fired up."

4:00 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 10 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 10 of the NFL season

As for the Colts' hopes in a loaded AFC playoff race this season, Reich added: "At 6-3 we've put ourselves in a good position.

"We know we've got a long way to go, but we've got a lot of confidence.

"When we're rolling on offence, got that no-huddle thing going, Philip in control, spreading the ball around, we put ourselves in good positions.

5:38 Highlights of the Colts' win over the Titans from Week 10 of the NFL Highlights of the Colts' win over the Titans from Week 10 of the NFL

"But if we've learned anything, we've learned to take it one game at a time. It doesn't matter what is behind, what is way out in front.

"We've got Green Bay coming in next week and we've got to get dialed up and get ready for a good team."

