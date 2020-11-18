Andy Dalton and Tyrone Crawford return for Dallas Cowboys ahead of Minnesota Vikings game

Andy Dalton has missed the last two matches for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will activate quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy has said.

Dalton returned to practice on Monday after missing two games. He was in both the concussion and COVID-19 protocols.

Crawford was placed on the list on November 11 after coming into contact with a person who tested positive.

Dalton, signed to back-up starter Dak Prescott, came in during the Cowboys' October 11 game against the New York Giants after Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Dalton suffered concussion during the defeat against the Washington Football Team on October 25

With Dalton hurt two games later, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert have started for Dallas (2-7), who have lost four straight matches and are coming off a bye week.

Dalton has thrown for 452 yards this season with one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 61.2 per cent of his passes.

The 33-year-old veteran spent his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns with 118 interceptions. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his time in Cincinnati.

Crawford, 30, has played 45 per cent of the team's defensive snaps through the first nine games of the season.

The Cowboys travel to face the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday.

Giants fire OL coach Colombo, hire DeGuglielmo

The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

DeGuglielmo, who worked with Giants head coach Joe Judge at the New England Patriots in 2014 and 2015, had been brought in as a consultant last week.

The Giants have dismissed offensive line coach Marc Colombo, according to multiple reports

Multiple reports suggest Colombo was unhappy with DeGuglielmo's introduction and the fallout led to his dismissal.

Despite winning three of their last five, the Giants (3-7) have struggled up front, including fourth-overall pick Andrew Thomas.

DeGugliemo, 52, previously served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants from 2004-08 and later helped the Patriots to a pair of Super Bowl titles before again interviewing with the Giants, who ultimately hired Colombo earlier this year.