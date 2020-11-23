Green Bay Packers 31-34 Indianapolis Colts: Rodrigo Blankenship kicks game-winning field goal in overtime

0:36 Rodrigo Blankenship kicks the game-winning field goal for the Colts against Packers. Rodrigo Blankenship kicks the game-winning field goal for the Colts against Packers.

Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship kicked four field goals - including a game-winning 39-yarder in overtime - to see the Indianapolis Colts rally to beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31 on Sunday.

Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled a screen pass from Aaron Rodgers on the opening possession of OT - Green Bay's fourth turnover of the game - to help set up the Colts kick deep inside Packers territory.

In a battle between two veteran quarterbacks, Rodgers and Philip Rivers both threw three touchdowns - the former's all coming in the first half as Green Bay streaked into a 28-14 lead - but ultimately it was Rivers who ended victorious.

0:35 Robert Tonyan scores the opening touchdown of the game for the Packers. Robert Tonyan scores the opening touchdown of the game for the Packers.

Colts stats: Philip Rivers, 24/36, 288 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Jonathan Taylor, 22 carries, 90 yards

Receiving leader: Michael Pittman, three catches, 66 yards, 1 TD

The Colts (7-3) outscored the Packers (7-3) 20-3 in the second half and overtime, with Mason Crosby's 26-yard field goal with three three seconds left, to force an extra period, the only points put up by Green Bay.

Trailing 31-28 inside the final two minutes, with the ball on their own six-yard line, the Packers drove 86 yards, picking up 47 of them on a crucial third-and-10 connection between Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling - before he'd go from hero to villain in OT.

1:00 Rookie Michael Pittman opens his NFL account in style with a 45-yard touchdown for the Colts. Rookie Michael Pittman opens his NFL account in style with a 45-yard touchdown for the Colts.

Indianapolis opened the second half by scoring 17 successive points, taking its lone lead in regulation on a 43-yard Blankenship field goal off the back of a fumbled kick-off return by Green Bay. Blankenship also drilled home efforts from 37 yards (third quarter) and 32 (fourth), while missing from 50 in the first half.

Packers stats: Aaron Rodgers, 27/38, 311 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Aaron Jones, 10 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Davante Adams, seven catches, 106 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 7-0 Colts Aaron Rodgers 25-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan (extra point) Packers 7-7 Colts Philip Rivers 25-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Packers 14-7 Colts Aaron Jones two-yard TD run (extra point) Packers 21-7 Colts Aaron Rodgers five-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point) Packers 21-14 Colts Philip Rivers 17-yard TD pass to Trey Burton (extra point) Packers 28-14 Colts Aaron Rodgers four-yard TD pass to Jamaal Williams (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Packers 28-17 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 37-yard field goal Packers 28-25 Colts Philip Rivers six-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle (two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Packers 28-28 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 32-yard field goal Packers 28-31 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 43-yard field goal Packers 31-31 Colts Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal OVERTIME Packers 31-34 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 39-yard field goal

Rodgers has now passed for three or more touchdowns in seven games this season (most in the NFL). He set the tone with a near faultless first half, going 13 of 16 for 160 yards, with three TDs, one interception and a 121.9 QB rating.

Rivers was also picked off in the first half, with his team falling behind by two scores, but the Colts offence came out firing after the interval, scoring on every series until their last when they were whistled for five of a staggering nine total offensive holding penalties called against them.

That handed the ball over to Rodgers with enough time for the Packers to drive down the field and take the game to overtime, but Indianapolis would ultimately squeak out an important win after Valdes-Scantling's fumble set up Blankenshp's game-winning field goal in overtime.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!