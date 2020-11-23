Colin Kaepernick: Free agent reiterates availability to quarterback-needy NFL teams
Colin Kaepernick has not played a down in the NFL since 2016; he gained widespread attention that year for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest structural and racial inequalities; 33-year-old took to Twitter to demonstrate his readiness to play
Last Updated: 23/11/20 11:18pm
Colin Kaepernick has tweeted to reiterate he is still fit and ready to play, amid the growing numbers of injuries to NFL quarterbacks this season.
Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, a year in which he popularised taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, police brutality and social inequality.
But with injuries and coronavirus affecting the current campaign, the 33-year-old - who remains a free agent - took to social media to demonstrate his readiness to play.
He said: "1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with [Eric Reid]. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning."
His post comes after Cincinnati became the latest NFL side to lose their starting quarterback, with 2020 No 1 overall pick Joe Burrow ruled out of the rest of his rookie season with an ACL and MCL tear.
Burrow sustained the injury during Sunday's defeat to Washington and followed prior high-profile injuries to New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.
