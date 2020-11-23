Coronavirus: Baltimore Ravens reopen facility following multiple positive tests including Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens closed their team facility following a spate of positive coronavirus tests

The Baltimore Ravens have now reopened their team facility following news of multiple positive coronavirus tests, head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed.

In a team statement, the Ravens said they learned of the positive tests late on Sunday night and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine while the team facility was closed. Harbaugh has since confirmed the facility has reopened.

The Ravens coach also corroborated earlier reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that running backs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins were the players who tested positive. Both will now be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier, a Ravens statement read: "We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually.

"We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."

In response, the Ravens also announced that they had designated guard Tyre Phillips for return from injured reserve and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad.

The Ravens (6-4) have a short week of practice following Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next up on Thursday is their scheduled trip to the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thanksgiving night.

Ravens running back JK Dobbins is understood to be one of the players who has tested positive

The NFL has made mask usage mandatory

The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol from Saturday to mitigate the risk of coronavirus as the number of cases rises around the country.

Included in the new rules is the mandatory use of masks at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms, while meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league.

All meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias, and time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

Clubs operating under the intensive protocols have reduced close contacts by more than 50 per cent since the fifth week of the regular season, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to teams on Wednesday.

