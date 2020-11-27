Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers moved to Tuesday by NFL amid COVID disruption

The Baltimore Ravens were originally due to travel to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving, but the game will now take place on Tuesday night

It is the second time the game has been moved because of an outbreak of coronavirus among the Ravens. The game was initially set for Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh before being shifted to Sunday afternoon.

With the Ravens' visit to Heinz Field moved to Tuesday, their Week 13 fixture at home to the Dallas Cowboys has been moved from Thursday to Monday, December 7.

The Steelers are set to host the Washington Football Team on December 6.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called off the team's practice on Friday

Earlier on Friday Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called off practice as he awaited "clarification from the NFL" as to the status of their game against the Ravens, a Pittsburgh team spokesman said.

Quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is one of 10 players - eight of them starters - on Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list. Placement on the list indicates a player has tested positive or is considered a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

ProFootball Talk reported another Ravens player tested positive on Friday in point-of-care testing. The result of a confirming PCR test was expected later in the day.

The team said it "disciplined" a strength and conditioning coach for not following COVID-19 protocols, including not wearing a mask in the team facility, not reporting symptoms of the virus and failing to wear a required tracking device.

ESPN reported on Thursday night that Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the players their facility will be shut down until Monday at the earliest.

The Steelers (10-0) earlier saw their game against the Titans rescheduled because of an outbreak affecting the Tennessee team.

That move forced the Steelers to have a Week 4 bye and gave them games in 13 straight weeks to end the season. Pittsburgh hoped to play on Thanksgiving to have the weekend off.