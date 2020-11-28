James Conner: Pittsburgh Steelers running back tests positive for coronavirus

James Conner is awaiting a second test on Sunday to confirm the results

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and an unidentified assistant coach have tested positive for Covid-19, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

Conner, who is a cancer survivor - a group that the medical community has said could be at increased risk for complications from the virus - is awaiting a second test on Sunday to confirm the result.

The report comes on the heels of the Steelers placing defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Friday.

It also comes after the NFL moved the initially-scheduled game between the Steelers (10-0) and the visiting Baltimore Ravens (6-4) from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon to now Tuesday night.

The moves have been necessitated because of an outbreak of Covid-19 among the Ravens, and if this game occurs as now planned on Tuesday, the NFL will move the Ravens' Week 13 game as well.

"Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon," the league said in a statement.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

Pittsburgh remain set to host the Washington Football Team in Week 13 on December 6.

The Steelers earlier saw their game against the Tennessee Titans rescheduled because of an outbreak affecting the Tennessee team.

That moved forced the Steelers to have a Week 4 bye and gave them games in 13 straight weeks to end the season. Pittsburgh hoped to play on Thanksgiving to have the weekend off.

Conner, 25, leads the Steelers in carries (145), rushing yards (645) and rushing touchdowns (five). He also has 25 catches for 145 yards.