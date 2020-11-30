Chicago Bears 25-41 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers throws four touchdowns in routine win

5:57 Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the NFL. Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the NFL.

​​​​​​​Aaron Rodgers carved up the Chicago Bears defence for four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers secured a 41-25 blowout win over their NFC North rivals on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and his four scores in an utterly clinical display of quarterbacking. Contrastingly, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, starting his first game since September 27, completed only 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 242 yards, with three touchdowns but also two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Packers stats: Aaron Rodgers, 21/29, 211 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing leader: Aaron Jones, 17 carries, 90 yards

Receiving leader: Davante Adams, six catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

It is now five-straight losses on the season for Chicago (5-6), and this game wasn't even close. Green Bay's offence started the game with three long touchdown drives, while Preston Smith's fumble return for a TD saw them establish a 27-3 advantage from which the Bears would never recover.

Rodgers first hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard scoring strike in the first quarter - the sixth game in a row Adams has caught a touchdown - and, after Cairo Santos got Chicago on the board with a 27-yard field goal, Green Bay made it 14-3 when Rodgers found veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis for a five-yard TD.

Rodgers next found Allen Lazard in the endzone from two yards out, before Za'Darius Smith then strip-sacked Trubisky, leading to Smith's 14-yard score.

Bears stats: Mitch Trubisky, 26/46, 242 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: David Montgomery, 11 carries, 103 yards

Receiving leader: Allen Robinson, eight catches, 74 yards, 2 TDs

Trubisky did connect with Allen Robinson for a touchdown 19 seconds before half-time to make it 27-10 at the break, but any hopes of the visitors mounting a second-half comeback were ended when Rodgers tossed a 39-yard touchdown to Robert Tonyan and Jamaal Williams ran in for a 13-yard score in the third quarter.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-6 Packers Aaron Rodgers 12-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (failed extra point) Bears 3-6 Packers Cairo Santos 27-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bears 3-13 Packers Aaron Rodgers five-yard TD pass to Marcedes Lewis (extra point) Bears 3-20 Packers Aaron Rodgers two-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (extra point) Bears 3-27 Packers Preston Smith 14-yard fumble return for TD (extra point) Bears 10-27 Packers Mitch Trubisky one-yard TD pass to Allen Robinson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bears 10-34 Packers Aaron Rodgers 39-yard TD pass to Robert Tonyan (extra point) Bears 10-41 Packers Jamaal Williams 13-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bears 17-34 Packers Mitch Trubisky six-yard TD pass to Allen Robinson (extra point) Bears 25-41 Packers Mitch Trubisky three-yard TD pass to David Montgomery (two-point conversion)

Trubisky racked up some fourth-quarter, garbage-time yardage and two further touchdowns to Robinson and running back David Montgomery - who impressed with 103 yards on 11 carries - but it couldn't any gloss on to another dismal defeat.

Green Bay (8-3) now have a three-game lead over Chicago and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at the top of the NFC North with five games left. The Packers could clinch the division title as soon as next week if they win and both teams chasing them lose.

