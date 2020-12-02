Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez confirms cancer surgery 'went well'

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez first learned he had a cancerous tumour late last week

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has confirmed his surgery to remove a cancerous tumour has gone well.

The four-year veteran, who doubles as the Colts' kick-off specialist and has played all 11 of the team's games so far this season, made the announcement in a Twitter post on Tuesday night, one day after he revealed the diagnosis on social media.

Sanchez is one of the most popular players in the Colts locker room and is averaging a career-high 47.2 yards on punts this season.

"Surgery went well," he wrote. "Overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way."

Sanchez first learned he had a cancerous tumour late last week and after consulting with doctors decided to play Sunday's key AFC South showdown with Tennessee.

Indianapolis (7-4) lost 45-26, falling one game behind the division-leading Titans and while Sanchez punted five times, he turned over his usual kick-off chores to rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

4:39 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers recently passed Dan Marino for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers recently passed Dan Marino for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history

Special teams co-ordinator Bubba Ventrone said that was because Sanchez was having discomfort with his leg swing on kick-offs. The Colts also made accommodations for Sanchez's punts.

Among those offering supportive messages to Sanchez was former Colts coach Tony Dungy, who led the Colts to their only Super Bowl title in the Indianapolis era.

"That is awesome to hear," Dungy wrote. Please keep us posted on your recovery and we will keep praying!"

The Colts have not said when they expect Sanchez to return. Indianapolis plays at Houston this weekend.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!