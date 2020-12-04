NFL Predictions Week 13: Jeff Reinebold battles it out with Brian Baldinger and Ronnie Irani

1:18 NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 13 NFL predictions NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 13 NFL predictions

It's a clash of the titans in Week 13 of NFL Predictions as Jeff Reinebold takes on Brian Baldinger!

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Week 10 Neil Reynolds 9 Phoebe Schecter 9 Asmir Begović 7 Week 11 Shaun Gayle 8 Sky Sports Darts 6 Paul Nicholson 6 Week 12 Richard Graves 10 Paul Merson 11 Adebayo Akinfenwa 12 Total score 118 106 107

Former Essex and England cricketer Ronnie Irani has been put forward by NFL UK this week, while Baldy has jumped ship from Team NFL - who he represented in Week Seven - so that he can fly the flag for Sky Sports and take down Reinebold.

Read on below to to see Reinebold, Baldy and Irani's picks for Week 13...

Week 13 Predictions Jeff Reinebold Brian Baldinger Ronnie Irani Browns @ Titans Titans Titans Titans Rams @ Cardinals Rams Cardinals Rams Broncos @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Washington @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Bills @ 49ers Bills 49ers Bills Cowboys @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Lions @ Bears, Sun, 6pm Lions Bears Bears Raiders @ Jets Raiders Jets Raiders Jaguars @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Bengals @ Dolphins Dolpins Dolphins Dolphins Colts @ Texans Colts Texans Colts Saints @ Falcons Saints Falcons Saints Giants @ Seahawks, Sun, 9.05pm Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Eagles @ Packers, Sun, 9.25pm Packers Packers Packers Patriots @ Chargers Patriots Patriots Chargers Bold indicates live on Sky

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

0:30 Derrick Henry scores a third touchdown in the first half of the Titans' win over the Colts Derrick Henry scores a third touchdown in the first half of the Titans' win over the Colts

REINEBOLD PICKS: Titans

"What was so impressive for me last week was, Derrick Henry did it against the Colts, who play great fundamental defence. He took that defence - albeit without DeForest Buckner in there - and got after them.

"Power football as its best. I'm riding with Henry and the Titans."

BALDINGER PICK: Titans

"Henry is a superhero! He is just built differently to anybody else. Game after game, defenders can't get him down, while his breakaway speed is what separates him - he's a real track star - and it doesn't look like any amount of carries wears him down. In fact, it's vice versa, he wears defences down."

IRANI PICK: Titans

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

Kyler Murray holds the key to the Cardinals as they take on the Rams on Sunday

REINEBOLD PICKS: Rams

"As bad as Jared Goff played last week, you can still see a lot of good things about the Rams.

"I think they're the better football team all around when you compare them to Arizona. If the Cardinals don't give their quarterback at least eight runs a game, their winning percentage goes way down - they're 6-1 on the season when he does but have a losing record when he doesn't."

BALDINGER PICK: Cardinals

"Against the Patriots, for the first time this year, Kyler Murray did not throw for a touchdown and did not run for a touchdown.

"They forced him to stay and throw in the pocket and, every time he tried to run out, they kept him boxed in; they had a great game plan for him.

"But I'm backing him and the Cardinals to bounce back in this one."

IRANI PICK: Rams

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

1:46 Jay Ajayi tells NFL Overtime the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs have a good chance of winning back-to-back Super Bowls Jay Ajayi tells NFL Overtime the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs have a good chance of winning back-to-back Super Bowls

REINEBOLD PICKS: Chiefs

"They used to call Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin with the Cowboys, 'The Triplets'. Well, the Chiefs have the triplets for the 21st century with a tight end in Travis Kelce to accompany Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

"In all of my years watching the NFL, I cannot remember anyone having a first quarter like Hill had against Tampa Bay last Sunday - he singlehandedly destroyed them. There are a lot of fast guys in the league, but he is a whole new level of fast.

"And then you have a quarterback in Mahomes, who has thrown 30 touchdowns to only two interceptions - some goofy stat like that.

"Until somebody shows me that they can defend them, the Chiefs are looking more and more like the Super Bowl favourites and the best team in football."

1:37 Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Buccaneers Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Buccaneers

BALDINGER PICK: Chiefs

IRANI PICK: Chiefs

Washington Football Team @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 10pm

5:14 Highlights of the Ravens against the Steelers from Week 12 of the NFL Highlights of the Ravens against the Steelers from Week 12 of the NFL

REINEBOLD PICKS: Steelers

"The Steelers did not play well against Baltimore. But they did what good teams do, which is win games against good opponents when you're not at the top of your game.

"Don't sleep on Washington, because they are better than a lot of people give them credit for. But I still think the Steelers have too many weapons for them across the board."

BALDINGER PICK: Steelers

"I'm going with Pittsburgh. The Steelers have no weaknesses on their football team."

IRANI PICK: Steelers

Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

1:28 Watch as Kyler Murray's Hail Mary pass finds DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone to see the Cardinals beat the Bills in their earlier meeting Watch as Kyler Murray's Hail Mary pass finds DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone to see the Cardinals beat the Bills in their earlier meeting

REINEBOLD PICKS: Bills

"This is going to be played in Arizona, and the last time Buffalo were in that building it was a house of horrors for them after the 'Hail Murray' touchdown to win the game for the Cardinals.

"But I really think the Bills recognise where they are right now and they've got a chance to make a major step towards winning the AFC East division. They're not going to overlook San Francisco."

BALDINGER PICK: 49ers

"The 49ers are getting healthy at key positions and have four good corners to match up versus Buffalo's spread attack. And they've got their two best running backs back."

IRANI PICK: Bills

Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports NFL, Wednesday, 1.05am

Can back-up Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton inspire his team to victory in Baltimore?

REINEBOLD PICKS: Ravens

"The Cowboys flat out suck! I very rarely make that strong of a statement, but they're bad on defence, are so banged up on the offensive line - they can't block - and, yes, they have great wide receivers, but they've only got a game-manager at quarterback in Andy Dalton. That's just the reality.

"As for the Ravens, they had a bunch of guys off the practice roster lining up against a 10-0 Steelers team on Wednesday and they played them close - gave themselves a chance to win the game.

"I have a lot of respect for them as a football team so, although they've lost three straight, I think they're going to take their frustration out on the Cowboys."

BALDINGER PICK: Ravens

IRANI PICK: Ravens

