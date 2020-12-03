Baltimore Ravens 14-19 Pittsburgh Steelers: Robert Griffin III struggles as Ravens lose sloppy divisional clash to Steelers

5:14 Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 12 of the NFL. Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 12 of the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their unbeaten record intact with an unconvincing 19-14 win over the depleted Baltimore Ravens in their rescheduled game on Wednesday night.

Originally meant to be played on Thanksgiving Thursday, the game was postponed three times because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Baltimore team facility last week. Several players from both sides sat out while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, most notably reigning league MVP, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens stats: Robert Griffin III, 7/12, 33 yards, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Robert Griffin III, seven carries, 68 yards

Receiving leader: Marquise Brown, four catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

0:44 Robert Griffin III didn't get off to the best start as a stand in for Lamar Jackson, as Joe Haden took advantage of a stray pass to get a pick six. Robert Griffin III didn't get off to the best start as a stand in for Lamar Jackson, as Joe Haden took advantage of a stray pass to get a pick six.

Robert Griffin III, starting in place of Jackson, completed 7-of-12 passes for just 33 yards, while he fumbled a hand-off and threw a pick six interception on the Ravens' first two possessions. He'd leave the game in the fourth quarter after seemingly struggling with a hamstring injury.

Trace McSorley - a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 - completed 2-of-6 pass attempts for 77 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown to bring Baltimore back to within five of Pittsburgh in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. But the Steelers (11-0) then ran out the clock to ensure their unbeaten record remained intact.

0:48 Trace McSorley threw his first NFL touchdown and it happened to be a 70-yard reception to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown. Trace McSorley threw his first NFL touchdown and it happened to be a 70-yard reception to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

Steelers stats: Ben Roethlisberger, 36/51, 266 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Benny Snell, 16 carries, 60 yards

Receiving leader: Eric Ebron, seven catches, 54 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Ravens 0-6 Steelers Joe Haden 14-yard interception return for a TD (failed extra point) Ravens 7-6 Steelers Gus Edwards one-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Ravens 7-9 Steelers Chris Boswell 25-yard field goal Ravens 7-12 Steelers Chris Boswell 27-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Ravens 7-19 Steelers Ben Roethlisberger one-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster (extra point) Ravens 14-19 Steelers Trace McSorley 70-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown (extra point)

Both teams struggled for rhythm, particularly on offense, and the early part of the game was especially sloppy, including four turnovers in the first quarter.

Joe Haden opened the scoring by jumping the route of receiver James Proche to intercept Griffin and returning the ball 14 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh returner Ray-Ray McCloud then muffed a punt, which was recovered by Baltimore's Anthony Levine. That led to a Gus Edwards goal-line touchdown run to earn the Ravens a 7-6 lead after the Steelers had missed with their extra point effort.

In the second quarter, kicker Chris Boswell made amends with field goals of 25 and 27 yards, giving Pittsburgh a 12-7 half-time lead.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 36 of 51 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception

After a scoreless third quarter, the Steelers stretched ahead as JuJu Smith-Schuster scored a one-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 61-yard drive.

McSorley's first career touchdown pass brought the Ravens back to within five 19-14 but it proved too little too late as they dropped to 6-5 on the season with defeat.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!